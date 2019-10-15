Too much to cover and too little space and time in last Thursday's Access Waco, which meant no advance story for InSite Shakespeare's second installment of Shakespeare dialogues and monologues, "Music, Magic  . . . and Murder," which opens a three-night run tonight, Oct. 15, at Brotherwell Brewery, 400 Bridge St.

It's much the same format as this summer's "Love and War," but with a different theme. It's also outside, to the relief of those who sweated through the July production, thanks to a portable lighting system underwritten by a Creative Waco grant.

The dramatic action begins at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is $10.

