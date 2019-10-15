Too much to cover and too little space and time in last Thursday's Access Waco, which meant no advance story for InSite Shakespeare's second installment of Shakespeare dialogues and monologues, "Music, Magic . . . and Murder," which opens a three-night run tonight, Oct. 15, at Brotherwell Brewery, 400 Bridge St.
It's much the same format as this summer's "Love and War," but with a different theme. It's also outside, to the relief of those who sweated through the July production, thanks to a portable lighting system underwritten by a Creative Waco grant.
The dramatic action begins at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.