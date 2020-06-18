A long, quiet summer for Waco movie fans may start to murmur back to life next month as Regal Cinemas has announced July 10 as the date it will reopen after shutting its 543 theaters down for three months to limit the spread of COVID-19.
A company release outlines the changes in operations that the reopened theaters will have, including social distancing in seating; using a ULV fogger to disinfect each auditorium between screenings; online purchase options for tickets and concessions; limited concessions; hourly handwashing for employees; and more.
Regal Cinemas operates Waco's Regal Jewel 16 Cinemas.
AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain that operates Waco's other 16-screen multiplex theater, intends to start reopening its theaters in July, though no specific date has been set.
The Waco Hippodrome, with five screens, has been showing movies since May.
The Deep In The Heart Film Festival, by the way, still is on track for its August 6-9 appearance at the Waco Hippodrome after moving its annual date from earlier in the year.
