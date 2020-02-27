Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) will hold its Power Morning pledge drive from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday morning, Feb. 28, after phone problems led station officials to cancel Thursday's drive.
Joe Riley, president and CEO of Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation, said station staff members arrived at the station early Thursday morning to find its phones, and others on the Baylor University campus, not working. The station went ahead with the fund drive and received several on-line pledges, but decided to end it at about 7:30 a.m. and try again Friday morning. "We hate interrupting another morning," he said. The station's phone service was restored by approximately 9 a.m.
Pre-pledges and those received online have put KWBU roughly two-thirds of the way towards its $60,000 goal for the morning drive, but Riley said the Friday morning pledge period is needed to close the gap to the goal.
Those wishing to pledge can call 254-710-1033 or go online at kwbu.org.
