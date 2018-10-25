It's taken several weeks to get here, but "The Old Man and the Gun," starring Robert Redford as an aging bank robber, opens in Waco on Friday.
One reason for local interest is that several scenes in the movie were filmed in the Waco area, notably the American Bank in Bellmead with its distinctive circular exterior and an old brick building on Elm Avenue.
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, helped coordinate those local film shoots with director David Lowery and reports that those scenes are in the movie, rather than on the cutting room floor (or whatever the digital equivalent of that metaphor is these days).
"The Old Man and the Gun" will play at the Regal Jewel 16 Cinemas.
Also of note this weekend for horror film fans is the 9th annual Dark Mirror Film Festival held Friday, Oct. 26, at McLennan Community College. The free one-day fest usually screens three movies tied by a common theme or emphasis and "Fear" is the thread for this year's offerings. They're all rated R, so viewers need to be college age or older.
The festival's films, screened in Room 111 of MCC's Michaelis Academic Center, are 2013's "The Conjuring," at 2 p.m.; "Jacob's Ladder," 4:30 p.m.; and the original 1978 "Halloween," 7 p.m.