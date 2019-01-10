In larger cities, January is often a case of post-holiday hangover where movie releases are concerned, a month where Hollywood studios try and clean the shelves of their not-so-good stuff.
Waco, however, tends to benefit as January often brings the critically-acclaimed films that got elbowed aside with the holidays' mega-releases. Add to that the movies that get a post-Golden Globes bounce by winning and January proves a month of pleasant surprises.
This week's pleasant surprises: "Green Book," in which talented black pianist Mahershala Ali relies on less-refined white driver/bouncer Viggo Mortensen to escort him on a tour in the Jim Crow South; "On The Basis Of Sex," in which Felicity Jones plays young attorney Ruth Bader Ginsburg on a pivotal case in curbing gender discrimination; and "Ben Is Back," in which Julia Roberts deals with a drug-abusing son having difficulty getting clean.
To be fair, "On The Basis Of Sex" is rolling out nationally this week after opening earlier in a few markets, so it's not like Waco has been missing out for a considerable period.
It's always good to celebrate the good when it happens without spending too much time wondering why.
Still, for the wondering why column — well, the wondering why not yet column — are "The Favourite" and "If Beale Street Could Talk" and a return of "The Wife," with Glenn Close's Golden Globe-winning performance, which touched base here for a week in October then bounced away.