Oscar nominations came out this week and, sure enough, some of the nominated movies start to arrive in Waco. The big one is "The Favourite," which opens Thursday night after debuting in many movie markets back in November.
The sometimes over-the-top story of two women, played by Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, vying for the attention of a somewhat emotionally scattered Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and acting noms for the three lead actresses.
Its arrival means all of the Best Picture nominees except "Roma" have played in Waco; one could argue that "Roma" is currently playing Waco as it's available for streaming on Netflix (and probably a strong reason why it may never arrive in a Waco theater).
Coming back this week is "A Star Is Born," with eight nominations, and "Vice," also with eight. "Green Room" (five), "Bohemian Rhapsody" (five) and "Mary Poppins Returns" (four) continue their runs as do animated features "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "Ralph Breaks The Internet." The latter two offer a rare chance to see two Best Animated Features head-to-head. Even rarer: neither is a Pixar film.