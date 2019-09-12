The fall movie season is underway with a shift from late August/early September's weekly dump of four to five films in late August - your pick: studio housecleaning or barrel-scraping - to two to three new movies each week.
Indie films and smaller studio releases still find their way to Waco, however, and could use flag-waving to alert film fans of their presence. This week that's true for the generally well-reviewed "Brittany Runs A Marathon," which opens Friday, but even more so for the Janis Engel documentary "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins," which has two Waco screenings this week.
Make that two free Waco screenings: 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome.
Ivins, who died of cancer in 2007, covered the state legislature for the Texas Observer, the Dallas Morning News and as a syndicated columnist for much of her journalistic career, earning a reputation for her salty, colorful writing and reporting that aimed to hold state and national leaders accountable. Her high profile in Texas politics and friendship with Texas Gov. Ann Richards, a Waco native, meant that many Waco residents were personally acquainted with her and called her friend, acquaintance, ally, gadfly or kindred hell-raiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.