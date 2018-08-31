Last weekend offered an IMAX version of "2001: A Space Odyssey" and this Labor Day weekend, it's Marvel Studios' turn.
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Marvel Studios is scheduling a marathon of the IMAX versions of 20 of its superhero films (I only counted 16 for the week ahead, but maybe there's a fourth dimension where the other four are).
Given that a distinction of the superhero/action film genre is an emphasis on visuals (largely through CGI, or computer-generated imagery) and sound (loud), I'm not sure what IMAX offers other than more of it: in-your-face visuals and rumbling-your-inner-core sound.
For Marvel fans, the weekend offers a chance to see a favorite film in an enhanced format. Here's the day-by-day lineup for AMC Classic Galaxy 16, where the Marvel marathon is playing: "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Thor," "Iron Man 3," "The Avengers," Friday; "Ant-Man," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Captain America: Winter Soldier," Saturday; "Captain America: Civil War," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Doctor Strange," Sunday; "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," Monday.
Of interest to local documentary/indie film and/or non-Marvel fans, the Waco Hippodrome will screen "Eighth Grade" Friday through Tuesday (Aug. 31-Sept. 4), "Won't You Be My Neighbor" on Wednesday (Sept. 5) and "RBG," also on Wednesday.
(And for those of you print readers who wondered where the entertainment page and movie guide was today, it was cut due to an unexpected space crunch.)