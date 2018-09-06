The dog days of summer (movies) often bleed over into the first or second week of September, but there's a movie of notice opening Friday for fans of Waco football star LaDainian Tomlinson.
"God Bless The Broken Road," a faith-based movie from "God's Not Dead" director Harold Cronk, follows an Afghanistan war widow as she finds faith and her life turns around.
Tomlinson plays Pastor Williams in the movie and, according to this Sporting News story, it's a role he gravitated to, even though he originally had a more energetic, flamboyant portrayal in mind instead of the more restrained, compassionate take that Cronk wanted (and got).
Also opening on Friday is "Blaze," the story of Austin singer-songwriter Blaze Foley, directed by Ethan Hawke and featuring Austin musicians Ben Dickey (Foley) and Charlie Sexton (Townes Van Zandt).