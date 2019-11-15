Review: 'Jojo Rabbit' seeks humor in the darkest of places

With Thanksgiving holiday movie releases around the corner, it's time for some studios and film distributors to squeeze in films before the holiday schedule locks up screens. That's good news, at least this week, for Waco fans of the offbeat, international cinema and/or Aggie-themed movies.

This week sees the arrival of the acclaimed Korean thriller "Parasite," in which a lower-class family infiltrates the lives of their upper-class employer, and "Jojo Rabbit," a coming-of-age film set in Nazi Germany with a controversial plot device of a largely good-natured Hitler as a boy's imaginary friend. The latter, as one can imagine, has split audiences.

A third film of note is the documentary "The 13th Man," which focuses on the 1999 Texas A&M University bonfire collapse that killed 12 people and its aftermath, particularly the story of survivor John Comstock, who survived injuries that kept him hospitalized for months. The film, produced and directed by Charlie Minn, opens a week-long run at Premiere Cinemas 6.

And, if that's not enough, there's this week's release of mainstream films "Ford v Ferrari," "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar."

See them while you can. "Frozen II" comes next week, as does Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood."

