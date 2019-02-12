The Oscars are less than two weeks away and nominated pictures are still trickling in to Waco (thankfully). The latest is "If Beale Street Could Talk," which opens Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.
The love story, adapted from a James Baldwin novel and set in 1970s Harlem, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Regina King), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Score.
The Oscars award ceremony will be held Feb. 24, although at this point it's looking as if producers are trying to draw viewers through sheer curiosity. What does an awards ceremony with no host and not televising the Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup/Hairstyling and Best Live Action Short awards look like? Stay tuned . . .