Oscar nominations 2020: 'Joker' leads with 11

"Joker," the most-nominated film of this year's Oscar awards, returns to Waco as one of seven Best Picture nominees screened this week.

 Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros. photo

January often has been a good film month in Waco as Oscar-nominated films that haven't yet played Waco arrive in town and those which enjoyed past runs return for one more box office boost.

I can't remember a time like the opportunity film-goers have this week, however: Seven of nine Best Picture nominees — "1917," "Joker," ""Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood," "Little Women," "Parasite," "Ford vs. Ferrari" and "Jojo Rabbit" — are playing on Waco screens at the same time.

The two that aren't in Waco theaters this week — "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman" — are Netflix productions. If you're a Waco Netflix customer, then I guess you have a shot at a rare seven-day Best Picture binge. 

Also playing this week in Waco are performances nominated for Best Actor (Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory;” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood;" Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”), Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”), Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbi;t” Florence Pugh, “Little Women;” and, at the discount Premiere 6, Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”) and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;”  Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"). You can also see the Best Director Unfairly Unnominated in the Greta Gerwig-directed "Little Women," but don't get me started . . .

