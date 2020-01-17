January often has been a good film month in Waco as Oscar-nominated films that haven't yet played Waco arrive in town and those which enjoyed past runs return for one more box office boost.
I can't remember a time like the opportunity film-goers have this week, however: Seven of nine Best Picture nominees — "1917," "Joker," ""Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood," "Little Women," "Parasite," "Ford vs. Ferrari" and "Jojo Rabbit" — are playing on Waco screens at the same time.
The two that aren't in Waco theaters this week — "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman" — are Netflix productions. If you're a Waco Netflix customer, then I guess you have a shot at a rare seven-day Best Picture binge.
Also playing this week in Waco are performances nominated for Best Actor (Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory;” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood;" Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”), Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”), Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbi;t” Florence Pugh, “Little Women;” and, at the discount Premiere 6, Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”) and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"). You can also see the Best Director Unfairly Unnominated in the Greta Gerwig-directed "Little Women," but don't get me started . . .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.