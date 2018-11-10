Two popular art shows in Waco end their run this week, giving area art buffs one final weekend to get in a last look.
This weekend marks the close of the Martin Museum of Art's notable "John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy." It's rich in information on the famous 19th century American wildlife illustrator — his life and art, his competitors' art, engraving and print-making techniques, his impact on later generations in wildlife conservation and, of course, prints from his landmark "Birds In America."
There's a Pop-Up Exhibit and Panel from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on a 20th century Texas counterpart to Audubon, the artists Scott and Stuart Gentling, whose 1986 "Of Birds and Texas" feature watercolor studies of more than 40 bird species in Texas
Participating in a panel discussion on their work are Spencer Wigmore, assistant curator of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Jonathan Frembling, the Amon Carter's archivist and reference services manager and Preston Kirk, retired owner of Kirk Public Relations.
The Audubon exhibit, located in Baylor University's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, closes Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
The exhibit of street artist Banksy's "Haight Street Rat" at downtown's Cultivate 7twelve ends a nearly two-month showing and moves on after Wednesday, although the showing of historic photographs by Waco photographer Fred Gildersleeve will stay until the end of the month.
Hours at the artspace, located at 712 Austin Ave., are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is free.