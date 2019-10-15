Sickness caused basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from speaking today at McLennan Community College, an obvious disappointment for the hundreds who had snatched up free tickets to attend his talk.
If they were expecting nothing more than a recount of his years in basketball with a veneer of motivational talk, they likely would have been surprised to hear a deeply reasoned view of the world that Abdul-Jabbar has shared in years of social commentary, filmmaking and more.
Where I didn't expect to see his name is weighing in on the current film discussion that ensued after director Martin Scorsese recently commented that Marvel's superhero films were more amusement park than cinema.
Here he is, though, in his role as "Film & Politics" columnist for the Hollywood Reporter, walking the territory between high art and popular art, name-checking James Baldwin, Robert Frost, Graham Greene, Josh Whedon, Spider-Man, Black Panther and more.
It's a reminder how often we limit our sports heroes to their time on the court or on the field while failing to see the rounded, culturally connected individuals that they are. Here's hoping the body for such a mind recovers its health.
