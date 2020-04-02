For those who've found their kitchen a safe and comforting spot during this shelter-in-place time, Joanna Gaines wants to join you there with a television program and a new cookbook.
Gaines, co-founder and -owner of Magnolia with her husband Chip, will cook, with her kids' video help, in a one-hour special at 11 a.m. Sunday on the Food Network. The show, which she announced Thursday morning on her Instagram account and a People.com article, will feature Gaines making recipes from her upcoming second cookbook, "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2."
The publishing date for that book is Tuesday, April 7, and it will contain recipes from Magnolia's Waco eateries Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Silos Baking Co. among others. Those dining places and Magnolia Market at the Silos are presently closed due to coronavirus precautions in Waco.
Sunday's Food Network special, with cooking videos shot by the Gaines children, has their mom cooking up comfort food like chocolate chip cookies, chili, zucchini bread and spinach tortellini soup. It also features an appetizer: a clip from the cooking show she'll premiere next fall on the new Magnolia Network.
