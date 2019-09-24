The Emmy Awards on Sunday night Sept. 22 held national attention, but many Texas country music fans were focused on another awards show that night, the Texas Association of Country Music one, and Holly Tucker fans were among those cheering the results.
The Waco singer-songwriter not only performed at the ceremony, held in Fort Worth, but walked off with the Female Artist of the Year. It's her third consecutive year to win the award, one voted by fans.
She wasn't the only winner with a Waco connection. Troubadour Country Radio, headed by Jim Alvarado, won Internet Radio of the Year honors.
