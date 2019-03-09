An anniversary shout-out to the Music Association of Central Texas, which marks its 20th year with an open acoustic jam 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome.
MACT serves as a networking group that supports musicians, venues that hire them and others who make the local music industry go. It also recognizes local talent, support and effort through its annual Groovy Awards.
Any music organization that last that long, particularly one that's all volunteer and somewhat fluid in membership, deserves a hat tip and here's mine.
Veteran Waco musician Johnnie Bradshaw was one of MACT's founders and Tom "Top Cat" Clark its current president, with leadership in between passing the baton from year to year.
Best to all involved and on to the next 20 . . .