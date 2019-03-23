In contrast to the Ferrell Center where cheers for the Lady Bears in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, quiet was the rule of the day Friday and Saturday at Armstrong Browning Library.
Actually, even quieter than usual: There was a recording session going on.
The Baylor A Cappella Choir, led by director Brian A. Schmidt, was recording an album with Grammy Award winning producer Blanton Alspaugh at the helm. Alspaugh is one of the top classical producers in the business with two Grammy Awards for Producer of the Year and multiple nominations to his credit.
His latest Producer of the Year, Classical, award came earlier this year. It followed a Producer of the Year nomination the year before for a recording of the Tyberg Masses. The choir singing on that album was the South Dakota Chorale — led by one Brian A. Schmidt.