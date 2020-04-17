KWTX news anchor Gordon Collier will switch to his country bandleader cap Saturday night when his band - and Waco-connected musicians like Wade Bowen and Billy Joe Shaver - perform on-air and online to raise money for a virtual Food For Families food drive.
The one-hour show airs at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, April 18, on KWTX-TV, Channel 10, and online on the station's website, kwtx.com, its phone app and Facebook page. It kicks off a four-week Food For Families emphasis to help stock Central Texas food pantries seeing increasing demand during the coronavirus crisis.
In addition to Collier and his band, the production will feature individual streamed performances from Wade Bowen, Billy Joe Shaver, Donna Beckham, Jonna Mae, Nicholi Martinez, Ross Williams and Presley Lyn Haile.
The station's annual Food For Families drive in November coordinates canned food collections across Central Texas in the largest one-day food drive in the state. This virtual version has donors contributing money that will be used to purchase food for such food pantries, with every dollar donated between Saturday and May 16 equaling 1.5 pounds of food.
Those wishing to contribute can do so through a PayPal site linked to the KWTX website and phone app. Donors can designate specific pantries on a drop-down menu; undesignated funds will be split equally between the 19 Central Texas pantries that participate in Food For Families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.