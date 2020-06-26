Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, for Vince Bryce, a well-respected, appreciated and loved Waco musician. Bryce, 45, died at his home June 16.
His death shocked the dozens of Waco musicians who had played with the bassist in gigs that spanned musical styles and venue sizes, as well as hundreds of friends and fans. As a sideman, Bryce didn't take front and center stage when he performed, but colleagues praised his high musicality and technical talent as anchoring many a musical ensemble.
A talented musician from an early age — he was an All-State musician for four straight years in high school — Bryce was longtime bassist with the Dave Wild Trio jazz ensemble; led his band, $5 Shake, and played with those of local jazz guitarist Chuck Jennings and trumpeter Byron Swann; performed with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, the Temple Symphony Orchestra, the Temple Jazz Orchestra and a host of rock, funk and pop groups; and was the bassist in the Baylor Sing pit band for some 20 years.
As his obituary puts it, "From Mozart to Motorhead, Vincent loved it, learned it, mastered it."
Bryce held bachelor's and master's degrees from Baylor University and taught bass at Baylor and Temple College. As stellar as his musicianship was, Bryce's ebullient personality, generosity and sheer joy of life impressed those who came within his circle.
Those attending his service on Saturday are asked to wear masks. The service also will be live-streamed for those who can't attend. There's also an online fundraiser for a scholarship in his memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.