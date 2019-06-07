We're firmly in the superhero/action/family film run of summer movies, but for those looking for the brief bits that don't fit, there are two such films opening this week, plus a free Monday night indie film series at the Waco Hippodrome.
"All Is True," set in the Elizabethan era, imagines William Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) coming home to his family at Stratford-on-Avon after a fire has destroyed the Globe Theatre, only to discover he's been a bit of a neglectful husband and father. Judi Dench plays his wife Anne Hathaway while Ian McKellan plays a visiting old friend. It's at Regal Jewel 16.
Closing to home in time, place and truth — it's a contemporary documentary set in California — is "The Biggest Little Farm," the story of Los Angeles couple John and Molly Chester and their eight-year-long attempt to create a sustainable organic farm north of LA. It's been well-received at festivals and is playing at AMC Classic Galaxy 16.
Good news for documentary and indie film fans: The Deep in the Heart Film Festival folks are using Monday nights at the Waco Hippodrome this summer to show off some of their discoveries on the festival circuit.
Their Indie Summer will screen those smaller movies at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Hippodrome balcony — the sound is a little better there — continuing the free Movie Monday series that the Baylor Department of Student Activities runs during the school year. "We thought, let's keep the fun rolling all summer long," said Deep in the Heart festival co-founder Louis Hunter. "These are films we caught on the festival circuit and really loved."
Several of the films - "All The Wrong Friends," "A Chance Of Snow" and "The Shake-Up" - have Texas connections and the directors from some of the festival offerings will attend their movies' screening, Hunter said. There's also a thread of horror or suspense in the lineup in the films "Camp Wedding," "Muse" and "Silhouette."
This Monday's movie is "Hawaii," in which a man in 1980s communist Romania finds he's named in a bequest from an uncle who escaped Romania and, unknown to the family, ended up in Hawaii. To collect the inheritance, however, he might have to leave his country.
The summer festival schedule so far includes "All The Wrong Friends," June 17; "A Chance Of Snow," July 8; "Camp Wedding," July 22; "Muse," July 29; "Silhouette," Aug. 5; "The Shake-Up," Aug. 12; and "The Short List," highlighted shorts from this year's DITH festival, Aug. 19. Other movies may be added later.