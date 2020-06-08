Word came this morning via a post on James "Slim" Hand's Facebook page that the country honky-tonking singer-songwriter died Monday morning after a recent hospitalization. He was 67.
Hand, whose regional and national profile began rising with his 2006 album "The Truth Will Set You Free," had performed country music for much of his life, primarily in smoky bars and honky tonks in Central Texas where his mournful, emotional baritone recalled country icon Hank Williams.
Late in life, he found some success in Austin where such musicians as Dale Watson, Willie Nelson, Ray Benson and Lloyd Maines led listeners past his sound to discover his considerable songwriting chops.
I interviewed him around the time of "The Truth Will Set You Free" at the Willis Country Store in Ross, one of his favorite hangouts and only a few miles from his late parents' house where he was living at the time.
It was one of the strangest interviews I've done.
Hand pulled up a chair so close to me our kneecaps almost touched and he was intense, his brown eyes boring into mine as he asked me several things, including getting me to promise to name all his band, past and present, in the story. We ended by swapping neckties. I gave him one with colorful children's handprints (hands for Hand) and received his sentimental one of a cowboy and a horse.
Part of me felt his emotions were a little too close to the surface for a performer talking to a reporter; part of me felt this was performance art played for the table of good ol' boys in the corner.
He had talent, though, a knack for putting the hard lessons of life into everyday language and set to a country shuffle. He recorded more albums after shifting his base of performances to Austin: "Shadows on the Ground" (2009), "Mighty Lonesome Man" (2012) and "Stormclouds in Heaven" (2015).
Hand won Best Honky Tonk Male honors at the 2015 Ameripolitan Awards (Waco native Billy Joe Shaver won a Founder of the Sound award there that same year). He also performed in the 2014 indie film "Thank You a Lot," about a music manager pressured to sign his estranged father (Hand) to a deal. Austin musician Charley Crockett pulled him into his video of the Tom T. Hall song "That's How I Got To Memphis."
Details of a funeral or memorial service are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.