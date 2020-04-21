There's good news for those who enjoyed watching Joanna Gaines cooking in her kitchen April 5 on the Food Network: She and husband Chip will air a four-hour preview of their Magnolia Network at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26, on the DIY Network.
The two will air "Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead," a retrospective of their "Fixer Upper" series with a teaser of some of the programs planned for the Magnolia Network, which will replace the DIY Network.
The new network was to debut Oct. 4, but that date has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its planned programs include:
- "Home On The Road," a look at family life for Johnnyswim duo Amanda and Abner Ramirez and their children.
- "Growing Floret," about the organic Floret Flower Farm, in Washington state.
- "Restoration Road," featuring Waco woodworker Clint Harp as he looks at building restorations across the country.
- "Family Dinner," with host Andrew Zimmern, visiting families to see how food brings people together.
- "Super Dad," with comedian and host Taylor Calmus joining other dads in building elaborate projects for their kids.
- "Bespoke Kitchens," about kitchen remodeler/furniture maker deVOL Kitchens of Leicestershire, England.
- "Home Work," Andrew and Candis Meredith's project to convert a 113-year-old schoolhouse into their nine-member family's dream home.
- "The Lost Kitchen," a Freedom, Maine, restaurant that takes reservations from around the world, but only by postcards.
- "Inn The Works," a restoration of the Oak Knoll Lodge, built in the 1920s in Big Bear, California.
Sunday's special follows an April 5 airing of the Food Network special "Cooking With Joanna Gaines," with nearly 3 million viewers tuning in to see Joanna cooking in her kitchen and sharing recipes from her new cookbook, with video shot by the Gaines' children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.