Working on Sunday's story about marketing Waco, and downtown Waco in particular made me think about two developments in Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia empire that would come online in the next couple of years: the $10 million expansion of the Silo District and the Gaines' new cable network developed with Discovery.
A teaser for that new network, which apparently is being called the Magnolia Network, dropped on Joanna's blog last Thursday and it shows Chip and Joanna in an upper story room that may or may not overlook downtown. They chat about what's coming, complete with a series of outtakes spoiled by the rascally Chip, but, of course, that's all part of the fun.
Looks like it's what was promised: a lifestyle channel with stories about people doing stuff — families, outdoors, crafts, cooking, exercising, gardening, eating together - not unlike a video version of Magnolia Journal. Got to hand it to the Gaines, but they seem to have their branding down when it comes to all things Magnolia.
The Magnolia Network — it may be some months away, but stay tuned.