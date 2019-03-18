Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will join country acts Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers as featured full bands in this year's Bowen MusicFest slated for June 2 at McLane Stadium's Touchdown Alley.
Waco native, Texas country musician and festival founder Wade Bowen announced the first round of musical guests Monday morning on WACO-FM's "Zack and Jim Morning Show," adding that more names will be added in upcoming weeks.
In addition to the full bands performing at the fest, others will be playing solo acoustic slots between the full-band sets, including Josh Grider, Drew Kennedy, Jamie Lin Wilson, Shea Abshier, Courtney Patton and Joshua Ray Walker.
Playing in the noteworthy jam session that traditionally closes the MusicFest are Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada, Jamey Johnson, William Clark Green, Brent Cobb and Paul Thorn — so far.
Advance tickets are $25 and on sale at prekindle.com with special VIP tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Last year's MusicFest, held for the first time at Touchdown Alley and featuring REO Speedwagon, raised around $700,000 for the Bowen Family Foundation, which supports local organizations and projects that benefit families and children.
In its seven-year history, the foundation headed by Bowen's sister Jill Bowen Goss has raised some $3 million for Waco-area groups.