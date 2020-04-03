Given what we've seen in the last few weeks, the news that organizers have cancelled this year's Bowen MusicFest in Waco comes as no surprise.
The late spring festival, which usually draws some 5,000 to 6,000 attendees and a musical lineup of more than a dozen bands and performers, hadn't announced advance ticket sales or any headliners yet, but its absence leaves a major hole in Waco's spring concert scene.
It also will impact the local pro-children, pro-families non-profits that the Bowen Family Foundation has supported over the years, to the tune of nearly $4 million in the festival's 22-year run. The Bowen MusicFest won't move to a later spot this year, but has announced dates for next year, June 7-8.
Those missing their Wade Bowen music fix at that time won't get an in-person performance any time soon, but they can catch the Waco native talking and playing online on Friday nights.
