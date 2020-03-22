Waco readers wondering how they'll get to new books while holed up at home or avoiding crowds during the current coronavirus crisis may take advantage of a new service from the Waco-McLennan County Library starting Monday.
The library will modify its book request policy, where card holders can request books from the library's online catalog then pick them up at whatever library designated, to add curb service.
When a book that a patron has requested becomes available, the library will contact the requester by text or email. Library staff will then take the book(s) to the patron who calls when she or he arrives at the library chosen for pick-up.
Library director Essy Day also noted that the library's e-books are available online as well to card holders. Those without a card can get a temporary one online which works for 30 days before the holder has to go to a library to confirm information in person.
E-books are available in several digital formats — for Mac and Windows PCs, iPhones, iPads and Android phones, Kindle Fire and Nook — and the Waco library has access to more than 100,000 titles through the CloudLibrary consortium, Day said. She added that the library has increased its order of e-books and audiobooks.
Fans of the Waco bookstore Fabled Bookshop and Cafe who are sad that it's closing to in-person shopping can take heart in the opening of its website from which customers can order, either for home delivery or scheduled store pick-up. The bookstore also is putting together Indoorsy Boxes for kids — boxes of age-appropriate books and at-home activities — that one can order, though the store's website asks for patience as staffers try to handle the demand.
