Beethoven fans can get an expresso shot of the composer Saturday night, Feb. 8, when the Baylor Symphony Orchestra, violinist Patricia Shih and two Baylor choirs perform an all-Beethoven program at Jones Concert Hall in the McCrary Music Building.
The concert, a tune-up of sorts for next weekend's Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio, is part of an ongoing tribute to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth and will feature the final movement of Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony. Next month, the Waco Symphony will perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and his orchestral piece "Wellington's Victory" at its March 21 concert.
Saturday night's free concert will feature the BSO, led by Conductor-In-Residence Stephen Heyde, performing Kevin Puts' 2001 work "Inspiring Beethoven," which imagines the composer working through his deafness to compose the opening movement of his Seventh Symphony. The orchestra and Baylor associate professor of violin Patricia Shih will follow with the Romance No. 2.
The program concludes with the choral movement of the Ninth Symphony, the "Ode to Joy," with the A Cappella and Concert Choirs joining the BSO. Soloists for the Ninth are Baylor voice professors soprano Amy Petrongelli, mezzo-soprano Jamie Van Eyck, tenor Randall Umstead, and baritone Mark Diamond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.