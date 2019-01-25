Those who appreciate the behind-the-camera talent in film and television have a chance Friday afternoon, Jan. 25, to meet two of Baylor University's higher-profile alums in those fields.
Writer/producer/director Derek Haas and director/producer John Lee Hancock will talk about their work and the business in a Q&A discussion at 4 p.m. at Room 101 in Baylor's Castellaw Communications Center.
Individually and collectively, they bring an impressive resume. Haas is the creator of television's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD" and "Chicago Med" as well as co-writer of "3:10 To Yuma" an"2 Fast 2 Furious," and author of "The Silver Bear" while Hancock's directing and producing credits include "The Blind Side," "The Founder" and"Saving Mr. Banks."
I've interviewed both several times over the years and find them both down-to-earth as well as talented and successful - a combination that's refreshing to encounter. The Q&A is free and open to the public.