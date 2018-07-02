The city of Hewitt meeting Monday, July 2, has been delayed an hour due to a mistake in the original posting.
City Secretary Lydia Lopez emailed the city council to inform them of the error.
"The Workshop agenda notice (page 2 of your packet) had the incorrect time of 6:30 p.m.," she wrote. "This error was not caught within the 72 hours required to post an amended notice. To avoid violating the Open Meetings Act, we will delay the start of the meeting until 6:30 p.m. as officially posted. I apologize for the inconvenience."
A story ran Sunday discussing ongoing matters with the Hewitt City Council.
The meeting agenda includes time for the city council to meet with their attorney to discuss pending or contemplated litigation, work orders for Ritchie Road, and a request by Mayor Ed Passalugo for all council meetings to be broadcast. Passalugo also requested discussion on appointing a committee to update the city’s ethics and council relations policy.
Follow along for meeting coverage tonight at twitter.com/smithcassie and read the full story in Tuesday's Waco Tribune-Herald.