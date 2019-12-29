Kyndall Lee Anderson makes her way past the intersection of Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where she was hit by a motorist five years ago. She was in a coma for 11 days after the accident. Anderson, for the first time, commemorated the anniversary of the accident by riding with friends through the intersection, then gathering at Dichotomy (left). Anderson, who started the ride from her home about a mile from the intersection, said she’s been riding around downtown since June.

Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte

