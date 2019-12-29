Kyndall Lee Anderson makes her way past the intersection of Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where she was hit by a motorist five years ago. She was in a coma for 11 days after the accident. Anderson, for the first time, commemorated the anniversary of the accident by riding with friends through the intersection, then gathering at Dichotomy (left). Anderson, who started the ride from her home about a mile from the intersection, said she’s been riding around downtown since June.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.