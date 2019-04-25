A cyclist riding the wrong way on an Interstate 35 frontage road Wednesday suffered a head injury when she collided with a truck, Bellmead police said.
The crash happened at 5:23 p.m. in the 1300 block of the the northbound access road near Behrens Circle, Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said. The 56-year-old woman was headed south on a bicycle and tried to turn in front of the driver of a Dodge truck, Kinsey said.
The driver, Justin White, 33, of Waco, was not charged in the crash but was cited for having an unrestrained child and was arrested on unrelated warrants. He was taken to McLennan County Jail.
The Bellmead Police Department was investigating the incident Thursday.
Water rescues
About 12 to 15 people who were sheltered inside multiple RVs were rescued out of 20 campers parked at Waco RV Park on Wednesday night after heavy rains caused flooding throughout McLennan County.
Waco fire swift water rescue crews were called to Waco RV Park, 7224 E. State Highway 6, around 9 p.m. when campers began to get stranded by rising waters from Tehuacana Creek, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Assisted by the Texas Task Force 1 Water Strike Team, rescuers saved about 12 to 15 campers who were staying at the park and one dog, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
“The water was only about 2 to 3 feet deep, so fire crews walked the boats in and got people out and moved to higher ground,” Kerwin said. “The water was moderate, and it did move one RV off its original position, but no RVs were turned over.”
The American Red Cross was called and is assisting five park occupants with emergency shelter, Kerwin said. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation late Wednesday night, but no one was seriously injured.
Kerwin said the Texas Task Force 1 Water Strike Team was already positioned at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday after heavy rains were forecast this week. He said 27 trailers were on the parks grounds at the time of the flooding.
Authorities said McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Texas Game Warden’s Office also assisted in the rescues.
According to the National Weather Service, Waco Regional Airport accumulated more than 3 inches of rain Wednesday. City streets in Waco, Robinson, Lorena, and other portions of McLennan County reported streets were flooded by heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon.