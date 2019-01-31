Baylor’s baseball team was expected to finish Big 12 play in second place, according to a preseason poll.
The Bears received 58 total points and two first place votes. The second place pick ties with the highest pick for Baylor. The previous poll was taken in 2004.
Baylor is predicted to finish behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders and ahead of TCU. Texas was picked fourth, followed by Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State.
The Bears are also ranked No. 25 in all major polls and will play Holy Cross at Waco on Feb. 15-17.