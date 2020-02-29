The 13th-ranked Baylor men’s golf team will head to sunny Mexico for the Cabo Collegiate, which opens up Sunday at the Cabo Del Sol Golf Club in Los Cabos.
The 15-team field features 14 teams ranked in the nation’s top 50. The Bears are paced by senior Cooper Dossey, who is one of 30 players on the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Filling out BU’s team are senior Colin Kober, juniors Mark Reppe and Ryan Grider and freshman Johnny Keefer.
It’ll be a 54-hole tournament running through Tuesday on the par-71 course.
