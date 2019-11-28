Baylor Law awards

Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben (from left) stands with award recipients Mark S. Knapp and Col. Jon R. Ker, and Josh Borderud, director of clinical programs at Baylor Law School.

Two Waco lawyers who are military veterans were honored Nov. 8 at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon with the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic Advocate of the Year awards.

Baylor University School of Law Dean Brad Toben presented Col. Jon R. Ker and Mark S. Knapp with the awards at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Both lawyers have volunteered at the free legal advice clinics for veterans at the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop and have represented multiple veterans on a pro bono basis.

Both attorneys are veterans of the U.S. Army. Ker is a retired colonel and Green Beret who fought in both Vietnam and Iraq. Knapp served in the 1960s prior to coming to Baylor and then Baylor Law.

