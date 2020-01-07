With Matt Rhule’s departure to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades will conduct his second national coaching search in just over three years.
Since Rhule had been courted by NFL teams following each of his three seasons since he arrived at Baylor in December 2016, Rhoades has had to prepare for the possibility that he would leave.
There’s no question Rhule leaves the football program in great shape following an 11-3 season capped by Baylor’s first trip to the Sugar Bowl since 1957.
With the appeal of McLane Stadium and other state of the art football facilities, Baylor is an attractive job that should draw a line of strong coaching candidates. Rhoades said he won't comment on potential candidates until Baylor names a new head coach.
Here are some potential candidates:
Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire
During his three years at Baylor, McGuire has shined as an assistant coach and recruiter. After two years as tight ends coach, McGuire coached defensive ends this season and was nicknamed the "turnover coach." Baylor’s defensive line was arguably the best unit on the team featuring All-America end James Lynch, and the Bears led the Big 12 by forcing 30 turnovers.
Before arriving at Baylor, McGuire was one of the top coaches in Texas High School football with three state championships at Cedar Hill in 2006, 2013 and 2014.
He was promoted to associate head coach for the Bears before the 2019 season, and is the clear choice by Baylor players to succeed Rhule as many tweeted their support for him Tuesday.
One of those players was his son, sophomore walk-on quarterback Garret McGuire.
“The four teams in the CFP this year all hired their HC (head coach) from within,” Garret McGuire said. “Keep the success and winning culture going by hiring our own. There isn’t a guy on this earth that cares more about Baylor or his players than Coach McGuire.”
UCF head coach Josh Heupel
The former Oklahoma quarterback has enjoyed tremendous success during his two seasons as UCF’s head coach, finishing 12-1 in 2018 and 10-3 in 2019 with two bowl appearances. The Knights were 12-0 in 2018 before losing to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Heupel, 41, had previously served as a quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2006-15 before one-year stints as an assistant at Utah State and Missouri. Heupel has a connection to Rhoades since he was Missouri’s athletic director in 2015 during Heupel’s short tenure.
A drawback could be Heupel’s buyout from UCF, which is reportedly $10 million.
SMU head coach Sonny Dykes
Dykes was a potential candidate at Baylor in 2016 when Rhule was hired, but he’s got more cache now that he’s coming off a 10-3 season at SMU.
The son of legendary former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, the 50-year-old Dykes was previously head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12 before a four-year head coach stint at California.
After going 5-7 in his first season at SMU in 2018, Dykes broke through with the first 10-win season of his career in 2019. His overall head coaching record is 56-56 in eight seasons.
Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson
Anderson, 50, is a Hubbard native who was a former Baylor player under Grant Teaff from 1987-89. After a knee injury, Anderson finished his career as a receiver at Sam Houston State.
Anderson served as an offensive assistant at schools like New Mexico, Southern Mississippi and North Carolina before he accepted the Arkansas State head coaching position, where he has gone 47-30 with six bowl appearances in six seasons.
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier
Napier, 40, is an up and coming head coach who finished his second year at Louisiana (Lafayette) with an 11-3 record, capped by a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the Lending Tree Bowl.
Most of Napier’s background has been as an offensive assistant with stops at South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado State, Alabama and Arizona State.
Tulane coach Willie Fritz
Fritz will turn 60 in April but has a long head coaching resume with stops at Blinn College (1993-96) Central Missouri (1997-2009), Sam Houston State (2010-13), Georgia Southern (2014-15) and Tulane (2016-19).
He led Blinn to a pair of NJCAA championships and Sam Houston State to a pair of FCS national titles. In four seasons at Tulane, Fritz has gone 23-27 with back-to-back 7-6 seasons in the last two years.
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell
After going 4-8 in his first season at Cincinnati in 2017, Fickell has led the Bearcats to a pair of 11-win seasons the last two years.
Fickell, 46, has a wealth of college coaching experience, mostly at Ohio State from 2004-2016, where he was a defensive lineman for the Buckeyes from 1992-96.
Fickell was promoted to Ohio State head coach during Jim Tressel’s five-game suspension to open the 2011 season. He became the Buckeyes’ head coach in 2012, but went just 6-7 and was replaced by Urban Meyer.
Fickell has never coached in Texas and would likely have to hire Texas-based assistant coaches like Rhule did in 2016 following his move from Temple.
