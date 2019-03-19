PALM CITY, Fla. – The Baylor men’s golf team finished in a tie for ninth at the Valspar Collegiate at the Floridian National Golf Club.
Baylor shot 4-under 868 across three rounds. The 23rd-ranked Bears tied with No. 30 Florida. Sixth-ranked Wake Forest won the event at 25-under 847, followed by No. 13 Auburn (-19), No. 31 South Carolina (-15), No. 1 Oklahoma State (-14), No. 3 Vanderbilt (-11), No. 27 Texas A&M (-6), No. 2 Duke (-5) and No. 8 Texas (-5).
Baylor wrapped up its third-round play on Monday, but had to wait until two teams finished play Tuesday morning to see where it ranked in the team standings.
Braden Bailey had rounds of 66, 69 and even-par 71 to finish at 7-under 206 for the tournament. The Baylor junior finished in a tie for fifth, which ranks as his ninth career top-five finish.
Cooper Dossey was Baylor’s next-best player at 1-over 214, tied for 33rd.
Baylor will next play in the Aggie Invitational April 6-7 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.
Hulme, Kelm to speak at FCA luncheon
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a community luncheon at noon March 26 at Waco’s Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Avenue.
Guest speakers for the event are Jeff Hulme, head football coach at Midway, and Delbert Kelm, the head coach at Crawford. They’ll serve as the head coaches for the 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl in June.
The cost is $10 per person, with a meal provided by Fuddrucker’s. Spots need to be reserved in advance, and can be done so by emailing FCA director Ben Johnson at benjohnson@fca.org.
MCC women’s golf takes 12th in Houston
SUGAR LAND – The McLennan Community College women’s golf squad finished 12th at the Houston Baptist University Husky Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Riverbend Country Club.
Host HBU shot 913 over the three-round event to win, while MCC finished with rounds of 339, 339 and 322 for a total team score of 1,000.
Freshman Ellie Darnell carded rounds of 84, 83 and 78 for a 245 total, tying for 41st. She was MCC’s top scorer.
Houston sweeps Baylor softball
Savannah Heebner threw a five-hit shutout to lead Houston to a 2-0 win over Baylor before the Cougars completed a doubleheader sweep with a 6-1 win Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
The Cougars (21-8) scored both of their runs in the opener in the third inning as Sarah Barker hit a run-scoring single and Arielle James drilled a run-scoring double.
Sidney Holman (8-5) was the losing pitcher for the Lady Bears despite allowing just four hits and collecting eight strikeouts in the complete-game performance.
Sarah Queen’s three-run double in the fourth inning sparked the Cougars in the second game.
Baylor (13-11) will host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cowboys agree to terms with WR Cobb
FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Randall Cobb.
Cobb spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.
Along with the addition of Cobb, the Cowboys on Tuesday re-signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper L.P. Ladouceur.
They also signed Kerry Hyder, a defensive end from Texas Tech who played for the Detroit Lions last season.