Andrew Rivera (from left), JaiDen White and Alex Perez bag carrots for Shepherd’s Heart food pantry. Nearly 90 Waco ISD eighth-graders participated in Atlas Academy’s Annual Day of Service. The group also volunteered at other organizations including Caritas, The Family Abuse Center and World Hunger Relief Farm.
