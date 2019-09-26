A worker installing a sign for the new Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center jumped from the bucket truck he was working from when it got wrapped in electrical lines Thursday morning, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
Power lines arced, causing large clouds of smoke and multiple power outages in the area along Interstate 35 near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center around 10:30 a.m.
Kilgo said it was unclear how high the bucket was in the air when the man jumped, but he was not injured. The live power lines sent electrical currents down through the truck, causing the truck to catch fire.
“He was very lucky,” Kilgo said.
Oncor Energy officials had to pull the electrical lines out of the main breaker to ensure the lines were dead before crews could extinguish the fire.
Minor power outages were reported as a result of the power surge at the hospital, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Hospital staff told police that services were not affected to the main building and some areas relied on generator power to function.
The four-story orthopedic center is under construction adjacent to the hospital, and is expected to be completed later this year.
Burglary, chase
Three people were arrested Thursday after a burglary at a Lacy Lakeview apartment led to a car chase with multiple agencies that ended in Waco, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Deante Spencer, 20, and two passengers in the car he was driving, Anna Smith, 26, and Lexus Hernandez, 22, were arrested and would face charges related to burglary and evading, Truehitt said. A burglary was reported about 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Meyers Lane, where a TV and three AR-15 rifles were taken from an unoccupied apartment, he said.
It appears at least one person kicked the apartment door in then left the property, Truehitt said. A short time later, police spotted a four-door sedan believed to have been involved near Loop 340 and Interstate 35, he said.
Multiple officers responded in an attempt to stop the vehicle in the 1300 block of New Dallas Highway.
“When they tried to execute the stop, the driver took off and it began a pursuit,” Truehitt said.
The chase reached speeds of 65 to 70 mph, and officers continued the pursuit because they believed weapons were in the car, he said.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, McLennan County constables and Texas Department of Public Safety, among others, joined the pursuit.
Spencer hit a curb, disabling the car before stopping near North Fifth Street and Columbus Avenue, Truehitt said.
“The male was evidently the driver and he bailed and ran on foot, leaving the two females,” Truehitt said. “The county managed to capture the male, and everyone was taken into custody.”
Officers found the weapons and TV in the car, Truehitt said. He said he is thankful for the joint effort that helped police stop the burglary suspects.
Spencer was arrested on burglary and evading on foot charges, Smith was arrested on an engaging in organized criminal activity charge, and Hernandez was arrested on burglary and evading in a vehicle charges, according to jail records. All three remained jailed Thursday.
Robinson shooting
Robinson police have identified the shooting victim found Tuesday morning on Moonlight Drive near Highway 77 as a 22-year-old Waco man and have examined a vehicle thought to be involved in the crime.
The man, who had been shot in the face, underwent surgery at a local hospital and remained in the intensive care unit Thursday, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O’Connor said.
Officers found a maroon two-door car Tuesday afternoon in the 6600 block of 12th Street that matches a description given of a car that left the area where the man was found, O’Connor said. A bullet hole was found in the car, and police have since executed a search warrant for the vehicle, he said.
No arrest has been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.
