Across the political spectrum, Texas lawmakers agree that something needs to be done this year about the state’s bail system.
Since reform efforts failed in the 2017 legislative session, federal judges have called bail practices in Texas’ two largest counties unconstitutional — claiming the justice systems often keep poor people locked up for days or weeks before their trials while letting similar defendants with cash walk free.
The ongoing federal lawsuits (and the potential for new ones) and recent jail deaths have further spurred efforts in Texas to address the court rulings and help get poor people accused of nonviolent crimes out of jail. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has prioritized fixing the bail system this session, but he has focused more on making it harder for dangerous defendants to get out of jail.
But when this legislative session’s first pair of major reform bills were filed last month by a Democratic senator and Republican House representative who have worked on the issue for years, Abbott was silent. Now, he appears to have thrown his weight behind a less-detailed bill with the same name. A key difference: It puts power over changes to Texas’ bail system directly into his office — giving him control over the creation of a risk-assessment tool to be used in bail decisions.
The bill was only recently filed, and advocacy groups for bail reform have acknowledged that it will likely be tweaked as it moves through the Legislature, but the legislation still has drawn concern from groups that say it doesn’t properly address the problems that led to federal litigation and that it is fully “unworkable” in some areas.
“If the Legislature does not want federal courts to design local bail systems in Texas, they need to pass a bill that corrects the essential problem of people who could otherwise safely be released being jailed for no other reason than their not having money for bail,” said Mary Schmid Mergler, director of the criminal justice project for the advocacy group Texas Appleseed, in an email to The Texas Tribune.
She added that the first bills filed are more comprehensive and research driven.
Senate Criminal Justice Committee Chair John Whitmire, D-Houston, and state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, filed those bills in early February and seemingly sought to get the governor on board by including provisions that Abbott has backed, including having judicial officers consider the defendant’s criminal history and the safety of law enforcement officers when setting bail, not just the current criminal charge.
Most notably in a nod to the governor, they named their legislation the Damon Allen Act in honor of the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper whose murder pushed Abbott to call for change to bail practices last year. Allen was gunned down in a 2017 traffic stop as the man suspected of killing him was out of jail on a $15,500 bond after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.
A primary piece of Whitmire and Murr’s legislation would have the state’s Office of Court Administration create a risk-assessment tool to help judges determine an arrestee’s potential for posing a danger or skipping court hearings if released from jail before trial. It would also establish procedures in statute aimed at releasing poor, low-risk defendants from jail on no-cost bonds while those deemed a high risk would be detained before trial without the option of bailing out with cash. (Currently in Texas, bail release can only be denied in capital murder cases or in certain repeat felony or bail violation circumstances.)
The second Damon Allen Act filed this month by state Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, also includes a risk-assessment tool, but it doesn’t specify how and when the tool would be used to affect bail practices. Instead, it creates a program within the governor’s office that would both develop the tool and recommend best practices for pretrial release decisions.
“I think [Abbott] and his office produced the Kacal bill, which means we’ve got a lot of work to do with the governor’s office if we’re going to pursue my bill,” Whitmire told the Tribune last week.