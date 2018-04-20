U.S. Marshals arrested a Waco man earlier this week after Child Protective Services investigators reported the man sexually assaulted a girl in April 2016, an arrest affidavit states.
Jimmy Loyd McCollaum Jr., 29, was arrested Wednesday after the CPS investigation was turned over to police last month. According to the affidavit, McCollaum exposed a girl under the age of 14 to pornographic material and touched her in a sexual manner.
The girl told a family member about the incident, but the family member did not immediately report the incidents to police, the affidavit states. Police followed up on the allegations, and the family member verified the girl’s statements, according to the affidavit.
“(When the) defendant was interviewed, he denied the allegations but said if the victim said that (then) it must be true,” the affidavit states.
McCollaum was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $60,000.
Sex assault of child
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old who sexually assaulted a girl last month while the girl’s mother was at work, an arrest affidavit states.
Andrew Robert Rosalez was arrested Thursday after police launched an aggravated sexual assault investigation based on allegations that Rosalez touched the girl in a sexual manner in late March. The affidavit states the girl, a juvenile, told her mother about the incident in front of Rosalez.
“(Police) learned that when the victim’s mother confronted the defendant, the defendant initially denied the allegation, but did make the admission that he touched the victim,” the affidavit states.
The girl was taken to a local hospital and underwent a sexual assault exam and a forensic interview.
“(Police) attempted to interview the defendant. (The) defendant stated that he would speak with the (police) with an attorney present and he wished to speak with (police) during the same week,” the affidavit states. “Neither the defendant or the defendant’s attorney has made contact with (police) since that time.”
Rosalez was arrested Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday evening. No bond information was available.
Child pornography arrest
A Waco man was arrested Thursday after Texas Attorney General investigators executed a search warrant at his house in connection to a child pornography investigation.
The attorney general’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Matthew Richard Hightower, 26, on five felony counts of possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting child pornography.
Investigators received information about file-sharing data linked to a computer located at Hightower’s home and collected evidence there, according to an arrest report.
Hightower was booked into McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody Friday.
Woodway promotion
Woodway Department of Public Safety officials announced the promotion Friday of a 19-year department veteran to assistant public safety director.
Larry Adams, the former criminal investigation division captain, was promoted to assistant public safety director after the city named Bret Crook the new public safety director this week. The moves come after former director Yost Zakhary resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations made by city employees.
Adams, who has served in various capacities with the Woodway law enforcement agency, holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He serves on the patrol and tactical operations committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Adams said his work will be focused on staff development. Initially, he will be coordinating training of the department’s four new officers, he said.