May 1
Piano, organ concert
Duo piano and organ concert by Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave. The concert is sponsored by the Central Texas American Guild of Organists. Program includes Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto, Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody and "An American in Paris." Admission is free.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Triple Threat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
May 2
Style show luncheon
Fashion with a Passion style show and luncheon, benefiting the Mission Waco arts program, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Cost is $45 per person. Online: missionwaco.org
May 3
NAMI Waco Gala
NAMI Waco will hold a gala featuring keynote speaker Brian Cuban, a live auction and gourmet dinner, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Waco. Tickets cost $50 apiece or two for $80. Proceeds fund mental health programs in the community. Online: namiwaco.com
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its variety show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.
May 4
Allen Samuels Chamber Classic
This four-person Florida Scramble format at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course has a shotgun start for rounds that begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Online: wacochamber.com
Nurse-Family Partnership
The Nurse-Family Partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will celebrate its first graduating class, 6:30 p.m. at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Call 202-1130.
Brazos Nights
Brazos Nights presents Little Joe Y La Familia, 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. The concert is free to the public. Online: brazosnightswaco.com
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
May 4-6
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation’s annual giant rummage sale is at 4328 W. Waco Drive. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Preview party and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. May 3 and costs $40. Online: historicwaco.org
‘Grease’
Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
May 5
Waco history tour
Act Locally Waco is hosting a Waco downtown history tour that starts at 9:30 a.m. The 1.5-mile walking tour takes approximately 2½ hours. The tour is just slightly PG-rated. Meet at the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. The tour is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco. Suggested donation is $20. Online: wacowalkingtours.org
Plant sale
McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. A large variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available.
May 6
Mother, Daughter Spring Tea
Mother and Daughter Spring Tea, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Pavilion in the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. A spring fashion show has been added. Hat contest and other activities will be held. Cost is $15 a person. Seating is limited and by reservation only. Call 399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com
Baylor Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will perform at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
May 7
Skin cancer screening
A free skin cancer screening will be offered at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. (located in front of hospital), from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No appointment needed, but to reduce wait time, suggested arrival is 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for last names A-M and 6:15 to 7 p.m. for last names N-Z. Call 844-279-3627.
Spring concert
Central Texas Choral Society’s spring concert celebrates the 100th birthday of composer Leonard Bernstein. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Truett Seminary on the Baylor campus. Cost is $10. Call 717-4736. Online: centraltexaschoralsociety.org
May 8
GOP Women luncheon
Karen Newton, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s meeting, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Reservations are due by May 3. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Make reservations by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing her at roseandmary57@yahoo.com.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
May 10
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.
May 10-13
‘Grease’
Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
May 12
Dr Pepper birthday
The second Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Fifth St. in the AMBC Building, courtyard and East Wing Building. Carnival-style games and prizes are available. Throwback admission of $2 all day to the museum. Online: drpeppermuseum.com
Michael W. Smith concert
Three-time Grammy award-winning Christian artist Michael W. Smith will bring his “Surrounded By a Million Lights” tour to First Baptist Woodway Church, 101 Ritchie Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at itickets.com or by calling First Woodway at 772-9696.
May 15
Organ concert
Joyce Jones will perform in concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the organ, in the Markham Organ Studio at Baylor University. Due to the small capacity of the studio, the program will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Young at Heart Dance Club
Heart of Texas Road Gang performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
May 16
Lunch with the Masters
Sandra Killough of Bonnie’s Greenhouse will present the topic, noon in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
May 17
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Texas Heartbeat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.
May 17-19
‘Grease’
Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
May 18
Pooches on Parade
Models and dogs are dressed up to walk the runway in this fun event that raises money for Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s Angel Heart Medical Fund. The champagne brunch begins at 11 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.org
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should provide finger foods. Admission costs $5.
May 18-19
Roadrunner Festival
Woodway's Roadrunner Festival will be at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The Woodway Wine Tour is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and costs $50. A military veterans breakfast is 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, while other activities open at 4 p.m. Saturday with evening concerts by Michael Carubelli and Holly Tucker. Saturday events are free. Online: woodwayrrfest.com
May 19
Pints in the Park
An afternoon of Texas barbecue, craft beers and backyard games are planned for 2 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Park East. VIP Happy Hour starts at 2; general admission at 3. Tickets available online for barbecue, beer and/or concert by Dale Watson and His Lone Stars. Online: pintsintheparkwaco.com
Blondes vs. Brunettes
This flag-football contest pitting women's teams of blondes against brunettes benefits the Alzheimer's Association of Waco. The game is at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; kickoff is at 5. Cost is $25 and includes game, program and after party at D1. Kids 5 and younger are free. Online: act.alz.org/wacoRivAlz
May 20
Meals on Wheels brunch
Meals on Wheels Waco hosts its annual Sunday Brunch, noon in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. The buffet and champagne fundraiser benefits the agency’s meals, social connection and transportation programs. Cost is $65 with limited seating. RSVP by May 14. For information call Janet Nors at 752-0316 or email janet@mowwaco.org. Online: mowwaco.org
Marker dedication
Dedication ceremony of a Texas historical marker at First United Methodist Church of Crawford, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 375 W. Sixth St. in Crawford.
May 21
Homespun Quilters’ Guild
Waco Homespun Quilters' Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Boulevard. Maria Denise Hall will present “One Block, 12 Quilts.” The “Meet for the Technique” session will start at 5:30 p.m. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
May 22
Young at Heart Dance Club
Johnnie Bradshaw (DJ/vocals) performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
May 24
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.
May 29
Young at Heart Dance Club
Silver Wings performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
May 31
Combat Marine Gala
Combat Marine Outdoors Benefit Gala Dinner will be at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Lt. Col. Allen West will serve as keynote speaker. Tickets cost $100. Online: combatmarineoutdoors.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.
June 1
Titanic Evening Soirée
The Titanic Evening Soirée is a preview party and fundraiser for the Mayborn Museum the evening before “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens to the public. Individual tickets cost $100. Online: maybornmuseum.com
June 2
Titanic exhibition
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens at the Mayborn Museum with artifacts retrieved from the ill-fated sunken ocean liner. Tickets for cost $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members Online: maybornmuseum.com
Heart Ball
The American Heart Association will hold the Being Heart Heroes Ball at Downtown 301 Event Center, 301 S. Second St. The event includes an elegant dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment. Online: wacoheartball.heart.org
June 2-3
Parade of Ponds tour
The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds to support the Waco Wetlands. The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Select ponds available 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5; children 12 and under free with paid adult. Tickets available at numerous locations and tour homes. Call 652-0418 or 405-4212. Online: hotwgps.com
June 3
Bowen Music Fest
The 20th anniversary of the Bowen Family Foundation brings together Wade Bowen and friends Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson and Josh Abbott, among others, and featuring REO Speedwagon. The event at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium benefits children and families around Waco. Advance general admission ticket costs $25; $30 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Online: bowenfamilyfoundation.org
June 4-7
Church anniversary
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the formation of the United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m. each evening with a featured guest presentation each night. All are welcome. Online: lakeshoreumc.com
June 30
Diabetes Walk
Waco Stomp Out Diabetes Walk, 8 a.m. to noon at Brazos Park East. The walk will include a health and fitness expo, including screenings for participants and their families, kids zone, food and entertainment. For questions, contact Claudette Madison at fanniecmadison@gmail.com. Online: diabetes.org/wacowalk
Buzz Off event
This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 848-9654 or 744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.
Submissions to Calendar
Items should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the June issue is May 7.