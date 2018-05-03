May 1

Piano, organ concert

Duo piano and organ concert by Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave. The concert is sponsored by the Central Texas American Guild of Organists. Program includes Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto, Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody and "An American in Paris." Admission is free.

Young at Heart Dance Club

Triple Threat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.

May 2

Style show luncheon

Fashion with a Passion style show and luncheon, benefiting the Mission Waco arts program, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Cost is $45 per person. Online: missionwaco.org

May 3

NAMI Waco Gala

NAMI Waco will hold a gala featuring keynote speaker Brian Cuban, a live auction and gourmet dinner, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Waco. Tickets cost $50 apiece or two for $80. Proceeds fund mental health programs in the community. Online: namiwaco.com

Stars over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its variety show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Backroads performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.

May 4

Allen Samuels Chamber Classic

This four-person Florida Scramble format at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course has a shotgun start for rounds that begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Online: wacochamber.com

Nurse-Family Partnership

The Nurse-Family Partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will celebrate its first graduating class, 6:30 p.m. at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Call 202-1130.

Brazos Nights

Brazos Nights presents Little Joe Y La Familia, 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. The concert is free to the public. Online: brazosnightswaco.com

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco

May 4-6

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation’s annual giant rummage sale is at 4328 W. Waco Drive. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Preview party and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. May 3 and costs $40. Online: historicwaco.org

‘Grease’

Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org

May 5

Waco history tour

Act Locally Waco is hosting a Waco downtown history tour that starts at 9:30 a.m. The 1.5-mile walking tour takes approximately 2½ hours. The tour is just slightly PG-rated. Meet at the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. The tour is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco. Suggested donation is $20. Online: wacowalkingtours.org

Plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive. A large variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available.

May 6

Mother, Daughter Spring Tea

Mother and Daughter Spring Tea, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Pavilion in the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. A spring fashion show has been added. Hat contest and other activities will be held. Cost is $15 a person. Seating is limited and by reservation only. Call 399-9204. Online: woodway-texas.com

Baylor Singing Seniors

The Baylor Singing Seniors will perform at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.

May 7

Skin cancer screening

A free skin cancer screening will be offered at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. (located in front of hospital), from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No appointment needed, but to reduce wait time, suggested arrival is 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for last names A-M and 6:15 to 7 p.m. for last names N-Z. Call 844-279-3627.

Spring concert

Central Texas Choral Society’s spring concert celebrates the 100th birthday of composer Leonard Bernstein. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Truett Seminary on the Baylor campus. Cost is $10. Call 717-4736. Online: centraltexaschoralsociety.org

May 8

GOP Women luncheon

Karen Newton, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s meeting, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Reservations are due by May 3. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Make reservations by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing her at roseandmary57@yahoo.com.

Young at Heart Dance Club

Out of the Blue performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.

May 10

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Branded Heart performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.

May 10-13

‘Grease’

Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org

May 12

Dr Pepper birthday

The second Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Fifth St. in the AMBC Building, courtyard and East Wing Building. Carnival-style games and prizes are available. Throwback admission of $2 all day to the museum. Online: drpeppermuseum.com

Michael W. Smith concert

Three-time Grammy award-winning Christian artist Michael W. Smith will bring his “Surrounded By a Million Lights” tour to First Baptist Woodway Church, 101 Ritchie Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at itickets.com or by calling First Woodway at 772-9696.

May 15

Organ concert

Joyce Jones will perform in concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the organ, in the Markham Organ Studio at Baylor University. Due to the small capacity of the studio, the program will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Young at Heart Dance Club

Heart of Texas Road Gang performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.

May 16

Lunch with the Masters

Sandra Killough of Bonnie’s Greenhouse will present the topic, noon in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org

May 17

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Texas Heartbeat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.

May 17-19

‘Grease’

Waco Civic Theatre presents "Grease" at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 776-1591. Online: wacocivictheatre.org

May 18

Pooches on Parade

Models and dogs are dressed up to walk the runway in this fun event that raises money for Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s Angel Heart Medical Fund. The champagne brunch begins at 11 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.org

West Over 40 Dance

Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should provide finger foods. Admission costs $5.

May 18-19

Roadrunner Festival

Woodway's Roadrunner Festival will be at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The Woodway Wine Tour is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and costs $50. A military veterans breakfast is 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, while other activities open at 4 p.m. Saturday with evening concerts by Michael Carubelli and Holly Tucker. Saturday events are free. Online: woodwayrrfest.com

May 19

Pints in the Park

An afternoon of Texas barbecue, craft beers and backyard games are planned for 2 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Park East. VIP Happy Hour starts at 2; general admission at 3. Tickets available online for barbecue, beer and/or concert by Dale Watson and His Lone Stars. Online: pintsintheparkwaco.com

Blondes vs. Brunettes

This flag-football contest pitting women's teams of blondes against brunettes benefits the Alzheimer's Association of Waco. The game is at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; kickoff is at 5. Cost is $25 and includes game, program and after party at D1. Kids 5 and younger are free. Online: act.alz.org/wacoRivAlz

May 20

Meals on Wheels brunch

Meals on Wheels Waco hosts its annual Sunday Brunch, noon in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. The buffet and champagne fundraiser benefits the agency’s meals, social connection and transportation programs. Cost is $65 with limited seating. RSVP by May 14. For information call Janet Nors at 752-0316 or email janet@mowwaco.org. Online: mowwaco.org

Marker dedication

Dedication ceremony of a Texas historical marker at First United Methodist Church of Crawford, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 375 W. Sixth St. in Crawford.

May 21

Homespun Quilters’ Guild

Waco Homespun Quilters' Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Boulevard. Maria Denise Hall will present “One Block, 12 Quilts.” The “Meet for the Technique” session will start at 5:30 p.m. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org

May 22

Young at Heart Dance Club

Johnnie Bradshaw (DJ/vocals) performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.

May 24

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.

May 29

Young at Heart Dance Club

Silver Wings performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.

May 31

Combat Marine Gala

Combat Marine Outdoors Benefit Gala Dinner will be at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. Lt. Col. Allen West will serve as keynote speaker. Tickets cost $100. Online: combatmarineoutdoors.org

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5.

June 1

Titanic Evening Soirée

The Titanic Evening Soirée is a preview party and fundraiser for the Mayborn Museum the evening before “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens to the public. Individual tickets cost $100. Online: maybornmuseum.com

June 2

Titanic exhibition

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens at the Mayborn Museum with artifacts retrieved from the ill-fated sunken ocean liner. Tickets for cost $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members Online: maybornmuseum.com

Heart Ball

The American Heart Association will hold the Being Heart Heroes Ball at Downtown 301 Event Center, 301 S. Second St. The event includes an elegant dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment. Online: wacoheartball.heart.org

June 2-3

Parade of Ponds tour

The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds to support the Waco Wetlands. The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Select ponds available 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5; children 12 and under free with paid adult. Tickets available at numerous locations and tour homes. Call 652-0418 or 405-4212. Online: hotwgps.com

June 3

Bowen Music Fest

The 20th anniversary of the Bowen Family Foundation brings together Wade Bowen and friends Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson and Josh Abbott, among others, and featuring REO Speedwagon. The event at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium benefits children and families around Waco. Advance general admission ticket costs $25; $30 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Online: bowenfamilyfoundation.org

June 4-7

Church anniversary

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the formation of the United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m. each evening with a featured guest presentation each night. All are welcome. Online: lakeshoreumc.com

June 30

Diabetes Walk

Waco Stomp Out Diabetes Walk, 8 a.m. to noon at Brazos Park East. The walk will include a health and fitness expo, including screenings for participants and their families, kids zone, food and entertainment. For questions, contact Claudette Madison at fanniecmadison@gmail.com. Online: diabetes.org/wacowalk

Buzz Off event

This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 848-9654 or 744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.

