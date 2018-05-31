June 1
Titanic Evening Soirée
The Titanic Evening Soirée is a preview party and fundraiser for the Mayborn Museum the evening before “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens to the public. Individual tickets cost $100. Online: maybornmuseum.com
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
June 2
Titanic exhibition
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” opens at the Mayborn Museum with artifacts retrieved from the ill-fated sunken ocean liner. Tickets for cost $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members. Online: maybornmuseum.com
June 5K Glow Fun Run
The fifth annual 5K Glow Fun Run at Clifton City Park begins at 9 p.m. Call 254-675-8337. Online: racedayeventservices.com
June 2-3
Parade of Ponds tour
The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds to support the Waco Wetlands. The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Select ponds available 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5; children 12 and under free with paid adult. Tickets available at numerous locations and tour homes. Call 652-0418 or 405-4212. Online: hotwgps.com
June 3
Bowen Music Fest
The 20th anniversary of the Bowen Family Foundation brings together Wade Bowen and friends Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson and Josh Abbott, among others, and featuring REO Speedwagon. The event at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium benefits children and families around Waco. Advance general admission ticket costs $25; $30 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Online: bowenfamilyfoundation.org
June 4-7
Church anniversary
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the formation of the United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m. each evening with a featured guest presentation each night. All are welcome. Online: lakeshoreumc.com
June 4-8
Writing course
A “Writing Your Memoirs” course will be offered 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for five days at First Baptist Church in Hewitt, 301 First St. Reita Hawthorne, facilitator for the Christian Writers Workshop, will lead the course with lessons from the book “These Things Remain.” The course is free and open to the public. Call First Baptist Hewitt to register at 666-2741.
June 6
Midsummer Nights
The Morticians perform at the Midsummer Nights Concert Series, 8 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The free series is sponsored by the Woodway Foundation and the city of Woodway. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and non-alcoholic beverages. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 7
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its monthly show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
RiverSounds
Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes, a show band that presents music of the ’60s and ’70s, will perform at RiverSounds, a free summer concert series at the Bosque River Stage on the McLennan Community College campus. Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. Online: mclennan.edu/brs
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 8-9
Barbecue cook-off, festival
Coryell Creek Critters hosts its ninth annual barbecue cook-off and festival, benefiting the American Cancer Society, at Brazos Parking, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. Activities begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Street dance under the tent both nights: Bobby James and the James Gang, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Midnight Mustangs Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Call 254-405-5722. Online: coryellcreekcritters.org
Murder mystery
Brazos Theatre Group presents "Murder at the Deadwood Saloon," an interactive murder mystery event, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q. Doors open for dinner service at 6:30 p.m. Call 313-8920 or go online to purchase tickets. Online: brazostheatre.com
June 8-10
Texas History Days
Music, Texas authors and storytellers, along with a homemade ice cream contest and genealogy seminars are part of Texas History Days in Salado. Online: texashistorysalado.com
June 9
Cattle Baron’s Ball
Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball, 6:30 p.m. at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $150. Call 753-0807. Online: wacocattlebaronsball.org
June 11-13
Starburst Junior Golf Classic
The 20th Starburst Junior Golf Classic, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and other courses in Central Texas. Call 757-5600. Online: starburstgolf.com
June 12
GOP Women luncheon
Mack Morris, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity Texas, will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s meeting, 11:30 a.m. in Brazos Room C of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Reservations are due by June 7. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Make reservations by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing mcrwreservations@gmail.com.
June 13
Central Texas Literacy Coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 3 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, 1717 Austin Ave., for its quarterly meeting. Jessica Emmett, library community services supervisor, will provide information about the library’s many offerings. The coalition will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Refreshments will be served. It is open to the public. Call 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Midsummer Nights
The Elephants perform at the Midsummer Nights Concert Series, 8 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The free series is sponsored by the Woodway Foundation and the city of Woodway. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and non-alcoholic beverages. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 14
McGregor Chamber banquet
Baylor women’s basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will be the keynote speaker at the McGregor Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, 6:30 p.m. at the JetPro Hangar at the McGregor Executive Airport. The chamber is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Reserve seats at mcgregorchamber.com (no physical tickets). Cost is $50 per McGregor Chamber member and $75 for non-chamber members. Table sponsorships are available.
RiverSounds
Skyrocket, which covers songs of the ’70s and ’80s, will perform at RiverSounds, a free summer concert series at the Bosque River Stage on the McLennan Community College campus. Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. Online: mclennan.edu/brs
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 15
Brazos Nights
Shakey Graves and Paul Cauthen will perform, 7 p.m. in Indian Spring Park. Free. Online: brazosnightwaco.com
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
June 15-16
Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic
The 21st annual Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic, benefiting the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, begins with a celebrity party and auction at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hall of Fame. Ticket for party costs $75. Golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Call 756-1633. Online: tshof.org
June 15-17
Juneteenth Family Fun
The Juneteenth Family Fun Day Weekend Extravaganza begins at 7 p.m. Friday with the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at the Waco Hippodrome. The Family Fun Day is Saturday and costs $20 at the gate at Brazos Park East; children 12 and under attend free. The Father’s Day Gospel Blowout is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The pageant and gospel blowout are free. Call 495-5556. Online: family-funday.com
June 18
Homespun Quilters Guild
Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeshore Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., for Community Service Night. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
June 20
Lunch with the Masters
Extension program specialist Charles Swanson will discuss irrigation efficiency, noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
Midsummer Nights
The Nick Sterling Band performs at the Midsummer Nights Concert Series, 8 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The free series is sponsored by the Woodway Foundation and the city of Woodway. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and non-alcoholic beverages. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 21
Mommy and Me luncheon
“A Time to Shine,” a Mommy and Me style show luncheon benefiting Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave. Online: pregnancycare.org
RiverSounds
Matchmaker, which performs Motown music, will be at RiverSounds, a free summer concert series at the Bosque River Stage on the McLennan Community College campus. Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. Online: mclennan.edu/brs
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 22-24
Waco Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All seats cost $10. Tickets are available at the door one hour before each show. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
June 27
Midsummer Nights
The Sloppy Joe Band performs at the Midsummer Nights Concert Series, 8 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. The free series is sponsored by the Woodway Foundation and the city of Woodway. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and non-alcoholic beverages. Online: woodway-texas.com
June 28
RiverSounds
Derek Spence, who does George Strait tribute music, will perform at RiverSounds, a free summer concert series at the Bosque River Stage on the McLennan Community College campus. Gates open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are welcome. Online: mclennan.edu/brs
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. No alcohol or tobacco allowed. Admission costs $5 per person.
June 29-30
Waco Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices vary because the performances will be a reunion of the 2003 cast of “Oklahoma” and other former Waco Children’s Theatre participants. Tickets are available at the door one hour before each show. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
June 30
Diabetes Walk
Waco Stomp Out Diabetes Walk, 8 a.m. to noon at Brazos Park East. The walk will include a health and fitness expo, including screenings for participants and their families, kids zone, food and entertainment. For questions, contact Claudette Madison at fanniecmadison@gmail.com. Online: diabetes.org/wacowalk
Buzz Off event
This mosquito prevention awareness event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave. Numerous organizations are participating. Call 848-9654 or 744-4156 or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.
July 1
Waco Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Showtime is 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices vary because the performance will be a reunion of the 2003 cast of “Oklahoma” and other former Waco Children’s Theatre participants. Tickets are available at the door one hour before each show. Call 776-0707. Online: wacochildrenstheatre.org
June 4
Fourth on the Brazos
City of Waco and H-E-B celebrate the Fourth of July with activities in the evening, music and fireworks at Touchdown Alley near McLane Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks over the Brazos River scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Online: brazosnightwaco.com
June 15
TriWaco Triathlon
The 10th annual TriWaco Triathlon, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, begins with a 1,500-meter open-water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride and a 10-kilometer run. A sprint distance race also is available. Call 757-5600. Online: triwaco.org
June 18
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardeners Virgil Curtis and Wayne Federwisch will present "How to Grow a Bonsai," noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
June 20
West Over 40 Dance
Texas Heartbeat will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should bring finger foods. Admission costs $5.
