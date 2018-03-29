April 1
‘The Three Musketeers’
Waco Civic Theatre presents Alexandre Dumas’ swashbuckling tale. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. Online: wacocivictheatre.org
April 3
Navy luncheon
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host a VIP reception and luncheon honoring Rear Admiral James Bynum, a Waco native, at the James Connally Aerospace Center at Texas State Technical College. The reception begins at 11 a.m. with the luncheon at 11:30. Bynum will present a program on “Today’s Navy.” Eight-person tables can be sponsored for $200. Call Harold Rafuse at 717-8112 or email hrafuse@hot.rr.com.
Feast of Caring
Caritas of Waco’s fundraising event offers a Soup Cook-off, Dessert Cook-off and auction, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Tickets cost $35 per person. Call 254-753-4593, ext. 213. Online: caritas-waco.org
Young at Heart Dance Club
Out of the Blue performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
April 5
Stars over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Oldies Jukebox” show, 7 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2810 W. Waco Drive. Cost is $14 for general admission, $12 for those 65 and older. Call 755-7257. Also on Facebook.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Texas Heartbeat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. Admission costs $5.
April 6
Providence Style Show
The 27th Providence Champagne Luncheon and Style Show will be in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Funds raised will go toward an advanced MRI center. Tickets cost $65 each or $520 for a table of eight. Call Paige Corley at 751-4717 or email paige.corley@ascension.org.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco provides special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events, food and drink specials. More details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page. Online: facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
April 7
Wild Game Dinner
Culinary delicacies will be served at this wild-game dinner and charity auction benefiting Meals on Wheels Waco. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Online: mowwaco.org
Sports Hall of Fame banquet
Nine new members will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame at the banquet, 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Banquet-only tickets cost $75; combination reception/banquet tickets cost $200. Call 800-567-9561. Online: tshof.org
April 7-8
Heart of Texas Air Show
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will have their first performance in Waco in more than 30 years at this air show. Military aircraft will perform and be on display, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Texas State Technical College Airport. Online: heartoftexasairshow.com
April 10
Games Day
East Terrace Luncheon and Games Day, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St. Play games like bridge, mahjong and bunko. Benefit supports the East Terrace house museum. Reservations required. Cost is $40. Call Cindy Smith at 664-8876.
GOP Women luncheon
Republican candidates will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s meeting, 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Reservations are due by April 5. Cost is $17, which includes lunch. Make reservations by calling Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or emailing her at roseandmary57@yahoo.com.
Rise Up! Waco
“Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts will share his story of overcoming challenges at this benefit for the Talitha Koum Institute. The event begins at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. Online: riseupwaco.org
Young at Heart Dance Club
Triple Threat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
April 12
Bag Lady Luncheon
This event, benefiting the Humane Society of Central Texas, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. New and gently used designer handbags will be in silent and audible auctions. Tickets cost $55 each or a table of nine for $500. Call Don Bland at 754-1454. Online: bagladyluncheon.com
Cirque Goes to the Cinema
Cirque de la Symphonie returns to perform with the Waco Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Baylor’s Waco Hall. The performance blends the magic of the circus with the music of cinema. Acrobats, jugglers and aerial flyers will perform. Online: wacosymphony.com
Science Thursdays
James Fulton, assistant professor of geosciences at Baylor, will speak on “Looking for Life in All the Dry Places,” at Science Thursdays at the Mayborn, 1300 S. University Parks Drive at the Mayborn Museum. Presentation is from 7 to 8 p.m. Coffee and cookies served at 6:30 p.m. Free. Call 710-2511.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. Admission costs $5.
April 13
Youth Connection conference
Youth Connection’s 22nd annual conference, “Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others,” is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College Conference Center. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $75, which includes lunch and program materials. A special $20 student fee is available with current student ID. Continuing Education credits will be available for an additional $10. Call 202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.
Horses for Healing
REACH Therapeutic Riding Center will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with its “Horses for Healing” fundraising dinner, 6:30 p.m. at the riding center, 1007 Camp Road in McGregor. Cost is $65. Call 848-7888. Online: reachtrc.org
Crawfish for CASA
Crawfish, chicken and sausage gumbo and ’80s music by the Spazmatics is on the menu for this event benefiting CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of McLennan County. It begins at 7 p.m. at Downtown 301 Event Center, 301 S. Second St. Tickets cost $125 or $1,000 for a table for 10. Online: casaforeverychild.org
April 14
Farm Day
Farm Day is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the World Hunger Relief Farm, 356 Spring Lake Road. Family-friendly events include children's activities, farm-fresh lunches, hayrides and tours, a petting zoo, teaching demonstrations and live music. Call 799-5611. Online: worldhungerrelief.org
Rootstock Wine Festival
Wines from wineries across Texas as well as food will be available at this festival, noon to 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. General admission (capped at 2,000) costs $25 online, $40 at the gate, and all tickets include 12 complimentary wine tastings and a wine glass. VIP tickets for dinner at 6 p.m. on the bridge cost $140. Online: rootstockwinefest.com
Miniature golf tournament
Putt-Putter Miniature Golf Tournament, benefiting Waco Founder Lions Club projects for charity, 6 p.m. at Waco Lions Park, 1716 N. 42nd St. Entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Food and prizes will be available. On-site registration starts at 5 p.m. Call 776-5341 or email wacofounderlions@gmail.com for early registration and more information.
April 15
West museum fundraiser
The History of West Museum will host its annual spring fundraiser at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive. Serving of fried chicken, sausage, sides, dessert and tea will begin at 11 a.m. Cost is $10; eat-in and to-go plates will be available. The event will include a silent auction, country store, raffle and dance featuring polka, waltz and country music, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 826-3070.
April 16
Homespun Quilters’ Guild
Waco Homespun Quilters' Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Boulevard. Sharon and Loren Wilhelm will present “Crazy About Stitches.” The “Meet for the Technique” session will start at 5:30 p.m. Online: wacohomespunquiltguild.org
April 16-18
Porcelain art exhibition
The State Federation of Porcelain Art Clubs of Texas will have its 60th annual art exhibition and state convention at the Waco Convention Center. The exhibition of original porcelain pieces will be on display from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. April 17 in Ranger Rooms 109 and 110 and is free to the public.
April 17
Nurse-Family Partnership Awards
The Nurse-Family Partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will have its third Awards Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. No RSVP is necessary. Call 202-1130.
Young at Heart Dance Club
HOT Road Gang performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
April 18
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Dr. Robert Creech will discuss “Poetry in the Garden,” noon at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Participants are invited to bring a lunch. Free. For information, call 399-9204. Online: mclennanmastergardeners.org
April 19
Bluff for a Cure
Poker tournament is part of the events leading up to the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. The tournament will be held at the Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Buy-in is $100 to play. Online: wacocattlebaronsball.org
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. Admission costs $5.
April 20
West Over 40 Dance
Branded Heart will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should provide finger foods. Admission costs $5.
April 21
Golf tournament
The 20th annual “Freedom is Not Free” Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, is at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The four-player scramble costs $100. Register by April 14. Call 709-7489, 717-812 or 405-4765 or email vtobola@aol.com, hrafuse@hot.rr.com or jhanes@hot.rr.com.
Human Race Waco
Race options include a 5K through Cameron Park to triathlon-type races that involve paddling instead of swimming. The event benefits Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas. Call 772-8270. Online: pregnancycare.org
Shoot for a Cure
This Cattle Baron’s Ball-related event features a 10-station sporting clays course at Weber’s Shooting Range in Troy. Competition starts at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $100 or $400 for a team of four. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Online: wacocattlebaronsball.org
April 23
Wild Torch Gala
The Wild Torch Fundraising Gala, benefiting Jesus Said Love, 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Jesus Said Love is a nonprofit that assists people in the commercial sex industry. Call 300-7658. Online: wildtorch.com
April 24
Young at Heart Dance Club
Texas Heartbeat performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission costs $5.
April 26
Science Thursdays
Anzhong Wang, professor of physics at Baylor, will speak on “Einstein’s Spacetime Ripples Captured!” at Science Thursdays at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Presentation is from 7 to 8 p.m. Coffee and cookies served at 6:30 p.m. Free. Call 710-2511.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Old Friends performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sul Ross Center, 15th Street and Waco Drive. All ages are welcome. Admission costs $5.
April 27-29
‘Next to Normal’
Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N 15th St., presents this musical exploring how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Online: jubileetheatre-waco.org
April 28
Race ONE
The Race ONE 5K and 1-mile fun run will be held at Jubilee Park, 1304 N. 15th St. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. while the 1-mile fun run is at 9 a.m. Preregister by April 25 for $15 for 5K ($20 on race day) and $10 for the 1 mile ($15 on race day). Preregister by April 17 to request T-shirt size. Proceeds benefit programs of Mission Waco Mission World. Online: missoinwaco.org/raceone
Run/Walk for Autism
Heart of Texas Autism Network, with the collaboration of the Waco Striders, will have its annual walk and 5K run for autism, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East. Games, activities, music, refreshments and a resource fair will be available. Call 214-766-3260. Online: hotan254.org
Picnic in the Park
Keep Waco Beautiful is hosting this event from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 N. University Parks Drive. Tours will be given of Miss Nellie's Pretty Place. Proceeds go to the buttefly garden installation. Tickets cost $30-45. Online: keepwacobeautiful.com
May 4
Allen Samuels Chamber Classic
This four-person Florida Scramble format at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course has a shotgun start for rounds that begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Online: wacochamber.com
Nurse-Family Partnership
The Nurse-Family Partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will celebrate its first graduating class, 6:30 p.m. at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Call 202-1130.
May 6
Baylor Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will perform at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
May 12
Michael W. Smith concert
Three-time Grammy award-winning Christian artist Michael W. Smith will bring his “Surrounded By a Million Lights” tour to First Baptist Woodway Church, 101 Ritchie Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at itickets.com or by calling First Woodway at 772-9696.
May 18
Pooches on Parade
Models and dogs are dressed up to walk the runway in this fun event that raises money for Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s Angel Heart Medical Fund. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center. Online: fuzzyfriendsrescue.org
West Over 40 Dance
Backroads will perform, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road in Tours. Those attending should provide finger foods. Admission costs $5.
Submissions to Calendar
Items should be emailed to ksury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the May issue is April 6.