Throughout 2018, Waco’s 52-acre Cameron Park Zoo is celebrating 25 years of animal conservation, public education and affordable entertainment for families across Central Texas.
On April 20, the zoo will mark its silver anniversary by hosting an upscale Zoobilee event unlike any organized before.
The most recent Zoobilee took place in 2012 and was dubbed, at the time, the final such event.
“Our last Zoobilee celebrated 20 years,” said Lisa Jaynes, who co-chaired the 2012 event and has returned this year as a co-chair. “But, this year’s event will be over and above anything we’ve ever done because our silver anniversary patrons committed $2,500 per couple for this event and we’re expecting 200 guests for the evening.”
The three women co-chairing this year’s silver anniversary event, Lisa Jaynes, Nell Hawkins and Debbie Sartain, are all former members of the zoo’s board of directors and bring incomparable experience to the task, having each co-chaired past Zoobilee events.
The near-immediate sellout of this year’s Zoobilee — and at that price point — surprised everyone, including Hawkins, who co-chaired Zoobilees in 1995 and 1999 and has served four three-year terms on the board of directors, including one year as president.
“We were shocked,” Hawkins said. “We sold out before the event was even advertised. I think it just speaks to the extraordinary generosity of our patrons, who want to see the zoo flourish and see this experience preserved for their grandchildren, great-grandchildren … for generations to come.”
Party Plans
Beginning at 6 p.m. on April 20, ticketholders will enjoy live steel drum music at the zoo’s entrance, an open bar and light hors d'oeuvres. A walk to the Asian Forest will follow, where guests will be able to see Razak, the baby orangutan, learn more about the zoo’s internationally renowned great ape program and enjoy a signature cocktail as well as an assortment of appetizers donated by several Waco-area restaurants.
“Whatever our attendees choose to wear, we do recommend comfortable walking shoes,” Hawkins said. “Transportation will be provided for those who can’t make the walk around the park on foot.”
After the Asian Forest, guests move on to the Treetops where they have a chance to feed the giraffes. Then, it’s on to dinner catered by Waco’s Bestyett Catering and held under the Pavilion at The Meadows, where silver patrons are expected to enjoy not only the carefully curated menu and live music performed by Dallas-based IN10CITY (‘Intensity’), but also the unveiling of plans for a future Cameron Park Zoo exhibit.
“The new exhibit is yet to be built,” Hawkins said. “And the monies raised April 20 will help fund that planned build-out.”
The animals set to occupy the future exhibit will be visiting that evening and attendees will watch them strut an actual red carpet before they head back to their current home zoo.
“It’s going to be a great party. We pulled out every stop possible,” said Sartain, who has served on the board of directors in various roles since the late ’90s and co-chaired the 1999 Zoobilee with Hawkins. “I’m just really excited to learn what the new exhibit will be! We (the Zoobilee co-chairs) don’t even know what it is. Very hush-hush. This new exhibit is all planned and has been in the works for about 18 months among the zoo staff.”
Jim Haller, host of KWBU’s “Central Texas Leadership Series,” will play auctioneer, doling out some big packages to the highest bidders as a means of raising additional funds for the zoo.
“We’re going to start the evening at 6 p.m., but we don’t have any end time in mind,” Sartain said.
Upcoming Events
To keep the party going all year long, the zoo is hosting an array of celebratory community events in the weeks and months to come. Some are scheduled to take place during daytime hours, and others will offer visitors a different view of the zoo under the cover of night. For instance, the annual Halloween event “Zoo Boo” will tie in with this important 25th anniversary.
“Coming up immediately following the April 20 event, we have a special KidsZoobilee on May 5,” said Terri Cox, program and exhibits curator. “KidsZoobilee has been an annual event for some time now, but we’ll be making it extra special for this anniversary.”
Also an important fundraising event, tickets to KidsZoobilee will be $25 for children ages 2 to 12.
“And the kids go home with a fun goodie bag,” Cox said.
A great way to keep abreast of upcoming events, according to Cox, is by following Cameron Park Zoo on Facebook, where dates, times and ticket costs are updated regularly.
Zoo members receive mailings and emails announcing upcoming events and scheduling details. Zoo membership is available at several price points, so visit cameronparkzoo.com/memberpass to learn more.
Some specific events to look forward to include:
- Night Hikes every Friday evening in April (excluding April 20) from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., which include a tour of the wetlands, marking not only the zoo’s 25th year, but also National Frog Month.
- “Keeper Chats” on the second Saturday of each month include information about specific species and the history of specific exhibits throughout the zoo.
- Zoo Camps will take place throughout the summer.
- Every month will include a focused education day, including World Giraffe Day in June and National Zookeeper Week in July when visitors can learn all about the profession and conservation efforts happening all over the world.
“This fall, ‘Brew at the Zoo’ is happening Oct. 20 from 6 to 11 p.m,” Cox said. “Ticketholders can wander the zoo, tasting beers from a variety of breweries and we always try to choose beers that give back to animal conservation efforts if we can. This event ends in The Meadows (near the pavilion) where we’ll have food trucks and a live band. Then, Nov. 10 will be our H-E-B Zoo Stampede with 1-mile, 5K and 10K races.”
International Renown
Attendance numbers at Cameron Park Zoo in the past fiscal year were the highest on record, and not just because of the Chip and Joanna Gaines effect boosting Waco tourism.
“Between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017, Cameron Park Zoo welcomed 313,295 guests,” said Jim Fleshman, director of the zoo since March 2000. “The year before that, we saw 301,610 visitors. About 45 percent to 50 percent are visitors from outside McLennan County, so that indicates we’re not just a small, local zoo; we’re a Central Texas attraction.”
Fleshman believes that ballooning attendance numbers in the last 10 to 15 years are due in large part to two particular exhibits of which he and the zoo staff are proud.
“When we opened Brazos River Country in 2005, I think we really shocked our community by being able to open two aquarium areas,” Fleshman said, referring to the 50,000-gallon marine aquarium inside the sunken Spanish galleon and the 35,000-gallon fresh water aquarium where young zoo-goers can slide through the river otter habitat.
“Then in 2009, we brought in the Bornean orangutans to the Asian Forest exhibit.”
Within a relatively brief span of time, the zoo’s orangutan program has garnered global renown for the animals’ uncommon ease interacting with zoo staff and their willing participation in their own care.
“When we were first working on designs to bring orangutans to Cameron Park, I don’t think I could’ve imagined how successful this program would become,” Fleshman said. “Our staff are rock stars in the great ape world, just for their abilities to adapt to the animals and to get the animals themselves to voluntarily let us take their blood pressure, run EKGs, draw blood and those kinds of things.”
In addition to the zoo’s strict adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo staff works closely with the Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation and frequently teaches fellow keepers from around the country and the world about successful training and care of these great apes.
“On the 10th and 11th of this month, we’re hosting our third great ape cardio-health workshop,” Cox said. “Keepers will be coming from all over — this time, we have a keeper joining us from Bristol, England — to learn from our staff about training great apes to voluntarily comply in measuring blood pressure, performing ultrasounds and so forth. In fact, we actually developed the standard female blood pressure cuff for orangutans and the Zoo Atlanta staff developed the cuff used for males.”
In June, Cox will join zoo general curator Johnny Binder as they travel to Indonesian Borneo to help design an island habitat for non-releasable rescued orangutans, and to assist in releasing a rehabilitated orangutan back to the wild. Then in October they will travel to China to help lead an orangutan husbandry workshop for the benefit of various Chinese zoos.
Looking Ahead
As for the future of Cameron Park Zoo, beyond the plans for a new exhibit to be unveiled April 20, Fleshman hopes to see more progress in the area of education. In fact, a rough schematic for a brick-and-mortar education facility already exists, and would include multiple classrooms and a large gallery, or auditorium area.
Such a facility is estimated to cost somewhere between $4 million and $6 million.
“We’d also like to include some kind of teleconferencing ability so student visitors can see and hear from the conservationists working in different parts of the world,” Fleshman said. “If we can make that connection, that kind of exposure can inspire a sustained passion for animal conservation among the kids who come and visit our zoo every year.”
Zoobilee
When, where: 6 p.m. on April 20 at the Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.
What: Celebration marking the 25th year of the zoo.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com