Lake Shore United Methodist Church will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the formation of the United Methodist Church with a four-night event June 4-7 at the church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
Each evening of the celebration service will start at 6:30 p.m. and include a featured presentation by an invited guest — Dr. Leah Hidde-Gregory, the district superintendent; the Rev. Mark Winter, a evangelist/dramatist who will portray a pioneer circuit rider; Dr. Robert Sledge of McMurry University; and Dr. Tamara Lewis of Perkins School of Theology.
The familiar Christmas carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” was written by Charles Wesley in 1734. He and his elder brother, John Wesley, through their study of the Bible and their ministry to prisoners and other disadvantaged people in London led to the formation of the Methodist Church in the 18th century.
The Christian movement spread to colonial America, resulting in the founding of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, Maryland, as an independent church from that in England.
Thomas Coke and Francis Asbury served as the first superintendents and bishops. Initial rapid growth of the church in the United States was followed by schisms, and later on the national conflict over slavery complicated matters further
Reunion efforts began in the 1870s but progressed slowly. The present form of the United Methodist Church, inclusive of all people, was established at a church meeting in Dallas in 1968 with the merger of the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church.
For more information about the celebration, call the church at 754-7333 or go online at www.lakeshoreumc.org.