According to Salado resident Jackie Mills, playwright of the popular extravaganza “Salado Legends,” this bustling art town south of Waco has always been considered “Little Athens” when it comes to culture.
There are as many as 100 visual artists, potters, needle workers, quilters, glass blowers, sculptured/architectural blacksmiths, musicians, theater arts and movie makers, and gardeners living in Salado as well as 29 published authors, 16 poets, two playwrights and, Mills added, “an A-1 school system, state-of-the-art public library and a museum.”
That is an impressive list and for visitors it means there is much to do and a creative vibe felt full-on throughout Salado’s small, but mighty 2.2 square miles.
Artists from near and far know about the hidden secret that is Salado, too, and there is certainly good reason.
“In 2017, a select committee of Salado citizens banded together to apply for a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts for Salado so that Salado might be recognized as a Texas Cultural Arts District,” Mills said.
Later, when the town was bestowed the honor, state Rep. Scott Cosper wanted to showcase Salado’s cultural arts smorgasbord. This was effectively done through an exhibit at the Texas Capitol on the ground floor where for one week in April more than 50 residents of Salado arrived in Austin to take part in an exhibition that featured 49 artists from the village.
Mills said that during the exhibit, which diversely consisted of not only a variety of artwork, but also a Salado High School display showcasing an award-winning movie and the Salado Choral Group performing in the main rotunda, that “even the guards manning the entry doors into the Capitol were asking, “Are you guys from that Salado exhibit? Wow, that’s a great exhibit.”
With over a dozen shops featuring fine art, glass art and even unique jewelry, there have even been successful pop-up exhibits at Larry Prellop’s Gallery on Main Street and the Central Texas Area Museum in Salado is a goldmine for history lovers. For those interested in how Central Texas’ development began, the museum and accompanying exhibits tell the story.
Broad Appeal
Chris Hale, chairman of the board of the Salado Chamber of Commerce said he believes the draw to Salado is different for everyone.
“Salado’s always been an artistic town since its founding in 1859 as well as the historic Salado College. The modern day “renaissance” began in the 1970s,” Hale said. “Sculptor Troy Kelly placed his Sirena piece in Salado Creek to kick off the Texas Sesquicentennial in 1986, and the art scene has taken off since then. Many artists and craftspeople have made Salado their home and find the town an incubator to motivate them to create.”
Hale says Salado definitely has some interesting shops and galleries that you won’t find anywhere else, but he adds no one who visits will want to miss Barrow Brewery and the Salado Winery either.
“We also have wonderful bed and breakfasts that offer an escape right in the center of Texas and, of course, there’s the historic Stagecoach Inn that put Salado on the map,” Hale said.
For years you couldn’t drive down Interstate 35 without noticing the stagecoach near the highway enticing visitors to stop in at what was once the oldest continuously running hotel in Texas much because the Chisholm Trail came right down Main Street.
For the past several years the Stagecoach Inn has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation of the restaurant and inn. The restaurant is open again and serving favorites like hush puppies, a unique pimento cheese sandwich and a bacon appetizer that tastes like nowhere else in the world.
Located on Main Street, the Stagecoach Inn restaurant has been open for about a year and the rooms are set to open in September.
Sitting on six acres, the land sits among old oak trees that certainly have stories to tell as they edge up to the bank of Salado Creek. The renovated inn will have 48 rooms with balconies and patios and be sure to ask just about anyone who works there about the resident ghosts – there are many.
Besides the Stagecoach Inn, the area has 10 additional lodgings plus an RV Park called Tranquil Gardens.
“There are many people that their first thought about Salado is the challenging golf course at Mill Creek,” Hale said, adding to the list of things to do in the town. “Lots of folks think of Salado Creek first as a place to cool off in the spring-fed water. When asked, I bet you’d find plenty of folks that would say ‘love’ as corny as that sounds, since we are a destination for many couples tying the knot at our many different venues from historic chapels to rustic cabins, as well as outdoor arbors and creekside sites.”
Lots of Activities
Many people include Salado on their holiday list of things to do because of its popular Christmas Stroll, which Hale said many other towns began to emulate.
Despite three exits off I-35, for a number of years the town was not as accessible and saw business close down because of the long-term construction. But, no longer.
“The construction through Salado has been complete for over a year now,” Hales said. “With that, our visitors are finding it much easier to get to town.”
In addition to the art scene in Salado where you can even take a class with an artist, there is the opportunity to play golf, bicycle, shop for antiques, soak in the spring-fed creek, dine and relax in what was one of the earliest settlements in Texas. Long before the Spanish discovered the area and named it, the area was a campground for tribes, including the Tonkawa who were hunting buffalo and other wild game that frequented this part of Texas due to the mineral springs.
For a weekend trip Salado offers many a good reason to get in the car and take the drive south. There is “Shakespeare on the Rock,” “Salado Legends,” the Salado Art Fair in August, the Mill Creek Independence Day fireworks, September’s Chocolate and Wine Weekend, Salado Winery’s Grape Stomp, late night shopping every fourth Friday through October, the Sirena Festival and Parade, the Ladies Auxiliary Christmas in October, Table Rock’s Fright Night, the 56th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games, and to close out the year, Table Rock’s “A Christmas Carol” and the always popular Salado Christmas Stroll.
The town village likely only continue to build on its exceptional charm, Hale said.
“The entire town is easily accessible now from both the north and the south, making it a much better experience for visitors and residents alike,” he said.
Only four outdoor plays in the United States have been designated in the Library of Congress as a “Local Legacy.” One is right here in Central Texas.