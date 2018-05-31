Every June hurricane season begins in the United States. Although the season runs through the end of November, the effects of hurricanes and other natural disasters can last for years.
But a new group is helping people recover from those tragedies. It’s the Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps, a program that provides a coordinated effort to enable RV owners to respond to areas in the U.S. touched by disaster.
These roving volunteers act as second responders, usually aiding in the first couple of months after the disaster, helping affected residents clean up property, deal with paperwork, and even listen to their stories.
The corps was especially active along the Texas coast after Hurricane Harvey made in landfall in late August last year.
Jamie Allnut, project coordinator with the Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps, said the program, which isn’t even 2 years old, already has 300 members in 48 states, though it hopes to keep growing.
Canada also is represented. Recent retirees Liz and Leroy Plett drove their RV some 1,600 miles from their home in Springfield, Canada, down to Rockport to pitch in.
Beginnings
Allnut’s involvement with RVDC today began with the West Fertilizer plant explosion that devastated her town in April 2013. Like many in West, her home was heavily damaged.
She got involved quickly through the Heart of Texas Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which responded following the explosion.
“RSVP had 66 volunteers in West. They were immediately active on the ground, without skipping a beat,” Allnut said.
The Heart of Texas RSVP has its offices at McLennan Community College. It is a part of Senior Corps, which in turn operates underneath the Corporation for National and Community Service. It is a federal agency that helps millions of Americans through the Senior Corps as well as corporations such as AmeriCorps and the Volunteer Generation Fund.
Susan Copeland, director of Heart of Texas RSVP, was contacted by a supervisor in Washington, D.C., which asked how it could help with the response. Copeland was given federal funding to hire people to help manage the influx of volunteers responding to West.
Allnut was one of those managers, and she has remained with Heart of Texas RSVP since. The Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps was started in September 2016 and Allnut was made its project coordinator.
The RVDC was created because of what RSVP organizers experienced following the West explosion, Allnut explained.
One of the problems with volunteers coming to help in West was finding places for them to stay, especially with many displaced residents. Most of the closest hotels were in Waco. But that’s not a problem for volunteers who are RVers, she said.
“They have a home already,” she said. “They are turtles. They have their home on their back.”
Instead of coming in to help for a day or two, RV owners can stay a week or more to assist with the effort. They also help the devastated community’s economy by eating out or purchasing groceries in the area.
Through RVDC, the volunteers are provided with training to equip them for coordinating efforts at a disaster site, whether it’s setting up the volunteers into teams for cleaning up land or helping with home repairs, to staffing volunteer reception centers and assisting residents with paperwork.
Primary members who get basic training with the program become certified so they can help in the volunteer reception center or with managing donations and coordinating work efforts. Auxiliary members can handle tasks such as manning booths at community awareness events.
“You don’t have to swing a hammer,” Allnut said. “You can assess damage, do inspections, manage donations. You can be indoors.”
“That one-to-one assistance is important,” Copeland said. “It can be filling out forms to going to a home and assessing the damage. Anybody can do it.”
While they are happy when RVers want to help, they encourage them not to “self-deploy” and just show up, but to work within the system to best coordinate efforts, Allnut said.
Long Recovery
Disasters leave long-term recovery efforts for the areas affected, Allnut said. West still has Heart of Texas RSVP volunteers assisting in recovery and will for a while, she added.
Prior to Hurricane Harvey, RVDC members helped following the tornado that hit Canton, Texas, in April 2016.
But Harvey’s damage is much more widespread. Forty counties along the Texas coast were affected, Copeland said. Rockport, Refugio and Port Aransas were hit harder than cities like Corpus Christi and recovery efforts there will take years, she said.
“Those folks are still suffering and they will be for a long time,” Copeland said.
But RV Disaster Corps members are making a difference, she added.
The Pletts from Canada are an outstanding example of that, Allnut and Copeland said.
The couple became RV Disaster Corps members in September 2017, inquiring about it after seeing a small ad in an RV travel magazine and wanting to do something after learning about Harvey’s devastation.
Liz said she felt like God spoke to her, encouraging them to help, and her husband also was compelled.
“We had just retired and had bought the RV,” Liz said. “It felt like we were given a purpose with our RV.”
Liz retired after a career in management and administration, while Leroy retired as a safety manager for a transportation company in Winnipeg.
The Pletts’ involvement was exemplary, Allnut said.
They arrived in Rockport Nov. 13 after the long drive from Canada. Once there, they worked at the volunteer reception center, handling homeowners’ work requests; coordinating volunteer teams to do the work; and creating and maintaining a systematic method of the hours served (which can help with FEMA grants), work completed and work left remaining.
The database was used to best match resources with needs. They also created a system to check out donated tools, implemented a maintenance program on all power tools. Leroy himself helped make sure the chainsaws kept working.
They also helped recruit and train volunteers to staff the volunteer reception center.
“You just organize things so that others can do it,” Leroy said.
It was gratifying to see residents that they helped come up later and say, “I see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Liz said.
“The most important thing was listening to their stories and what they had been through,” she said. “That provided healing.”
The Pletts volunteered in Rockport for a month. They put their RV in storage and flew home to Canada Dec. 13 for Christmas. A month later, they drove back to Rockport to volunteer again.
Collectively, they served more than 660 volunteer hours.
Healthwise, however, the return visit did not go well. Both became ill in February. Liz was treated in Rockport, but Leroy ended up being care-flighted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, where infectious disease doctors diagnosed meningitis.
He was isolated and kept in the intensive care unit for weeks. Eventually he was flown by an air ambulance to a facility near their home in Canada and convalesced there. He was discharged to go home after a week.
The couple, who are also American citizens, returned in March to collect their RV. They say they plan to come back and help again.
Getting Word Out
The Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps is still in its early stages. Copeland and Allnut have the challenge of continuing the recovery efforts while spreading the word to RV owners that their help is needed.
Winter Texans, those who travel to the Lone Star State from northern states to escape their bitterly cold winters, can be a big resource, Allnut said. Since they are going to be in the state anyway, many decide to spend some of their time here providing assistance.
Allnut said she and Copeland were invited to talk about the RV Disaster Corps at an RV Dealers Association convention. It was the first time many had heard of the program and it elicited a “fantastic response,” Allnut said, which they hope will enable them do even more.
“They are making a difference,” Copeland said of the RVDC volunteers. “They can stay as little or as long as they want. People have found that it recharges them and it humbles them.”
Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corps
For more information, call 254-299-8577, email jallnut@rvdisastercorps.org or go to the website at www.rvdisastercorps.org.