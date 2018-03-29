Service projects are at the core of what the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America does for military men, women and spouses, according to Dr. Harold Rafuse, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and board member of the group.
With several events coming up in April, MOAA’s main event will be on April 3, opening the month with a VIP reception and luncheon at Texas State Technical College's James Connally Aerospace Center. The event will honor Waco native and Rear Admiral James Bynum, a former chief of naval air training for Navy and Marine aviators throughout the United States.
Bynum will present the program, “Today’s Navy,” at the luncheon.
Dennis DeGraff, a Baylor graduate who has been involved with MOAA since 2009, is the president of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He said says Bynum’s visit to Waco coincides with Navy Week (April 2-8), the U.S. Navy’s outreach program to communities without a traditional Navy presence.
“Waco is one of 15 United States cities that will host Navy Week in 2018,” DeGraff said. “This is the first time I am aware Navy Week has ever been held in Waco. Admiral Bynum is the presiding flag officer and since he is the former chief of naval air training, the event gives the city the opportunity to showcase aviation training conducted in Waco at TSTC and Baylor University.”
A key takeaway from this event is the fact that the United States is facing a shortage of pilots for all purposes in the next few years: military, commercial, industrial, scientific.
“Our country needs to support our aviation training to produce the numbers of pilots and aviation aircrew necessary to maintain the functioning of our economy,” DeGraff said. “The world demand for pilots is also growing and will certainly strain our production in the 2020s.”
The luncheon will be attended by MOAA members and local civic, business and government leaders. The La Vega Navy Junior ROTC program will be presenting and retiring the colors for the day.
The Heart of Texas Air Show, featuring the Navy’s Blue Angels, which will be held April 7 and 8 at the Texas State Technical College Airport. The Blue Angels will be the principal demonstration team at the airshow.
Bynum will be participating in Navy Week activities, which consists of more than 100 presentations to agencies and schools throughout Waco by specialists from multiple Navy areas highlighting the latest in technologies used by our U.S. Navy.
“Navy Weeks allow the U.S. Navy to showcase the sons and daughters of America who serve in today’s Navy,” DeGraff said. “The Blue Angels; the Navy parachute team “The Leap Frogs;” bands; divers; Seabees; explosive ordnance disposal teams; naval aviation aircraft and aircrew; sailors from ships and submarines with namesake ties; hometown sailors; Navy medicine personnel; USS Constitution sailors and equipment; naval history and Heritage Command; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and environmental assets; the Navy Ceremonial Guard; and Navy recruiting assets all have participated in the Navy Week program in various capacities over the life of the program.”
Golf tournament
On April 21 MOAA’s 20th annual Freedom Is Not Free Golf Tournament will be held at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco. Open to the public and all military, the proceeds from the event fund the educational endeavors of students throughout Central Texas, including Baylor Air Force and Army ROTC students and junior ROTC cadets at five area high schools, Waco High, University, Connally, Midway and La Vega. Proceeds also fund various veteran activities in the Waco area, including the Veterans One Stop.
“Applicants need not be pursuing a career in uniform, but instead show through their accomplishments heretofore that strong desire to be productive citizens in service to others,” DeGraff explains. “We hear much about citizenship, and these scholarships are an avenue to mentoring and fostering good citizen character traits. All proceeds go directly into the scholarship fund to be awarded to promising young people in the Central Texas area who express and articulate, verbally and written, a desire to serve their community, state, and nation.”
This year's tournament will have over $5,000 in individual and team prizes and will feature four hole-in-one prizes, including a 2018 vehicle provided by Allen Samuels Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and RAM, according to Rafuse.
Donations of $100 per person equals participation in the tournament, continental breakfast, green fees, cart, practice balls, and a barbecue lunch after play is complete.
“Thanks to the generosity of golfers and local businesses, we have been able to award over a quarter of a million dollars over the last 20 years,” DeGraff added.
The Heart of Texas Chapter has about 100 members locally who are part of the 380,000-member organization with chapters nationwide. The HOT chapter is part of the national Military Officers Association of America, the No. 1 lobbying group looking out for the pay, benefits, medical care, and assistance for active-duty and former military members, both enlisted and officer.
“I am a firm believer in MOAA’s motto of ‘Never Stop Serving,’ ” DeGraff said.
Freedom is Not Free Golf Tournament
When, where: April 21 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
What: The 20th annual tournament benefits the Heart of Texas Chapter of Military Officers of America Association Scholarship Fund.
Registration: Donation is $100 per person. Register by April 14. Registrations after that date will be accommodated on a space-available basis.
Information: Contact Vince Tobola, 709-7489, vtobola@aol.com; Harold Rafuse, 717-8112, hrafuse@hot.rr.com; and Jimmie Hanes, 405-4765, jhanes@hot.rr.com.